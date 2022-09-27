Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; McNeil, New York, .323; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .283; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
Walk-off homer ends Mariners' 20-season playoff drought
Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Raleigh pulled a 3-2 slider from A's reliever Domingo Acevedo (3-4) deep...
WFMZ-TV Online
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
E_Cron (7). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Betts (40), Thompson (14). HR_McMahon (20), Grichuk (18). SB_T.Turner (27), Hampson (12). SF_Bellinger (5), Gallo (1). IPHRERBBSO. Colorado. Freeland52-371138. Lawrence H,61-300001. Lamet003330. C.Smith BS,0-11-300030. Hollowell L,0-211-332211. Blach1-300000. Los Angeles. Grove564423. Kimbrel100021. Kahnle110000. Phillips W,7-3110002. Graterol S,4-5100001. Lamet pitched...
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 8. HR_Andrus (7), Soto (6), Cronenworth (17), Machado (32). SB_Andrus (10). Cease pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale. T_3:07. A_38,114 (40,209).
WFMZ-TV Online
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
E_Winker (4). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 5. 2B_Moore (11), Torrens (3). SB_Frazier 2 (11). SF_Haggerty (2). Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_2:36. A_42,512 (47,929).
WFMZ-TV Online
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0
Second Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 15 (Barrios), 66th minute. Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin. Yellow Cards_Pomykal, FC Dallas, 39th; Yapi, Colorado, 90th+2; Yarbrough, Colorado, 90th+4. Red Cards_Vallecilla, Colorado, 77th. Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jeff Hosking, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Malik Badawi. Lineups. FC Dallas_Maarten Paes;...
Nix has 4 TDs and No. 13 Oregon downs Stanford 45-27
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. Nix indeed kept going, and going — all the way for an 80-yard touchdown. “I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I’m like `Please don’t slide, you got the touchdown!’” Cota said. “Sure enough, he made it.” Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more — including that 80-yarder — and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
E_Trevino (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 5. 2B_Hays (33). HR_Cabrera (5). SB_Mullins (34), Kiner-Falefa (21). Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Britton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. WP_Britton. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel. T_3:12. A_47,583 (47,309).
WFMZ-TV Online
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
E_Rojas (16). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Rojas (22), Carroll (7), Yastrzemski (30), Pederson (19). 3B_Pederson (3). HR_Longoria 2 (14), Yastrzemski (16), Wynns (3). SB_McCarthy (22), Rojas (21). SF_Perdomo (2), Flores (7). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. M.Kelly L,13-842-398822. Poppen11-322202. I.Kennedy110001. Widener100010. San Francisco. Cobb W,7-7594415. Szapucki100002. Young210011.
