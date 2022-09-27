Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
RELATED PEOPLE
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Republicans Filibuster Bill Requiring Disclosure Of Dark Money
Special interest groups have spent billions of dollars trying to influence elections. Much of it has been fueled by anonymous donors.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill
WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
msn.com
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
MySanAntonio
Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, broke from his own party in voting against a bipartisan bill that would bar him from singlehandedly objecting to presidential election results, as he did on Jan. 6, 2021. The bill, dubbed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, aims to prevent a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. stopgap funding bill heading to possible Thursday passage in Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate was aiming to finish work on Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the threat of federal agency shutdowns on Saturday by extending expiring federal funding through Dec. 16, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Manchin push faces uncertain future after Senate flop
Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) push to speed up the pace of energy infrastructure approvals faces an uncertain future after the proposal couldn’t garner enough support when attached to a must-pass government-funding bill. Democrats on Tuesday pulled the package out of the stopgap measure amid opposition from both conservatives...
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process
The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.
Comments / 0