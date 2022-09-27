ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement are at the home of a Buckhannon councilman. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. It’s unclear at this time why police are at the home....
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, WV
Barbour County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Philippi, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud#Mama Mia Pie Pasta
WDTV

Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

Upshur County woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman pleaded guilty last week to selling fentanyl, officials said. Michaela Dawn Gregory, 26, of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl” and two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Police chief issues warning regarding unsafe parking patterns

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Elkins Police Department have taken notice of some disconcerting parking patterns established by motorists throughout the area. The area near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street in Elkins was specifically designated in a Wednesday afternoon statement from Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.
ELKINS, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Shugars sentenced for breaking and entering

TAYLOR COUNTY—A Flemington man finally learned his fate after pleading guilty in Taylor County Circuit Court. 30-year-old Butch Michael Sugars, of Flemington, faced prosecution for two counts of breaking and entering during the Taylor County Grand Jury’s April 2022 term. During the proceedings, the jury found that there...
FLEMINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy