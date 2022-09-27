Read full article on original website
WDTV
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement are at the home of a Buckhannon councilman. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. It’s unclear at this time why police are at the home....
WDTV
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
Michigan man charged after troopers find meth, fentanyl and heroin in West Virginia
A Michigan man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of meth and large quantities of heroin and fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Fairmont.
WDTV
Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia woman sentenced for 2020 murder of her husband
A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her husband in March of 2020.
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
1 injured in accident involving school bus in Harrison County
According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.
Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charges, sentenced
A Preston County man Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WDTV
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department warns of bad checks
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday warned business owners that male suspects are trying to pass fraudulent checks for hundreds of dollars.
Tucker County man fires gun in home, threatens to shoot people, deputies say
A Thomas man has been charged after deputies say he fired multiple shots from a firearm while inside of a Tucker County home while "threatening to shoot people."
WDTV
Upshur County woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman pleaded guilty last week to selling fentanyl, officials said. Michaela Dawn Gregory, 26, of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl” and two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Buckhannon woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges
A Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Upshur County.
Man allegedly left 2 children at birthday party in Buckhannon to use meth at Dollar General
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after allegedly leaving two children at a birthday party in order to use meth at a Dollar General. On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a Dollar General location in Buckhannon, according to […]
Parents of 3-year-old arrested in West Virginia after police called 3 times in one night
A Buckhannon couple was charged with child neglect after police were called on them three times in one night for arguments and impairment around a 3-year-old
Police chief issues warning regarding unsafe parking patterns
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Elkins Police Department have taken notice of some disconcerting parking patterns established by motorists throughout the area. The area near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street in Elkins was specifically designated in a Wednesday afternoon statement from Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.
mountainstatesman.com
Shugars sentenced for breaking and entering
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Flemington man finally learned his fate after pleading guilty in Taylor County Circuit Court. 30-year-old Butch Michael Sugars, of Flemington, faced prosecution for two counts of breaking and entering during the Taylor County Grand Jury’s April 2022 term. During the proceedings, the jury found that there...
