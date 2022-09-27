ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy and served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Updated: Sep....
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTRE

‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time

Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
City
Canton, TX
City
Milam, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
KTRE

East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. East Texas student art project presented to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. Updated: Sep. 28,...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler

Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower was showing two Texas Longhorns named G and L Tomahawk and G and L Apache Pass. She said this year’s drought made the cost of feed skyrocket. A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister City
KTRE

Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police officer has reached a settlement in a dispute over his late father’s will. Tyler Pride’s dad was Charley Pride, the first black superstar of country music. After Pride died in 2020, his biological son, who works as a Tyler police officer, said he contested his late father’s will in an effort to protect the place he and his family call home.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
KTRE

Hallsville and Marshall face-off on the football field Friday night

Joaquin and Garrison faced off against each other at a Friday game. Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown. During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KTRE

Kilgore and Jacksonville square off on the football field Friday

Joaquin and Garrison faced off against each other at a Friday game. Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown. During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Red Zone Forecast: Expect clear skies, calm winds for tonight’s game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and calm winds stick around for Friday night football. No rain in the forecast, but temperatures will cool quickly with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s by the time the final whistle blows. If you are someone who gets chilly easily then you might want to bring a hoodie or something with longer sleeves!
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy