Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy and served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Updated: Sep....
East Texas Now: Day 3 of Tyler delegation’s visit to sister city in Poland
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - Lane Luckie joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Thursday to discuss the third day of an East Texas delegation’s visit to Tyler’s sister city in Poland. Lane walks through a promenade in Jelenia Góra to share observations and a surprise street performance.
‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport
‘Hands On a Hard Body’ musical comes to East Texas for first time. Hands on a Hardbody began as a contest in Longview at a Nissan car dealership, and it attracted national attention. “It’s a real honor to do it here and to be the first one to do it in this area,” says Tim Mitchiner, Director of Hands on a Hardbody at Tyler Civic Theater.
East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. East Texas student art project presented to Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. Updated: Sep. 28,...
Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler
Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower was showing two Texas Longhorns named G and L Tomahawk and G and L Apache Pass. She said this year’s drought made the cost of feed skyrocket. A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on...
Troup’s Kevin Pierce finds an opening and goes straight up the middle for a touchdown
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Quitman, Troup’s Kevin Pierce gets the ball finds an opening straight up the middle and runs it in for a 77-yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
Joaquin defeats Garrison in Friday game
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Joaquin and Garrison faced off against each other at a Friday game with Joaquin winning 34-21. We have highlights from the game here.
Chapel Hill defeats Palestine in Friday afternoon game
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill faced off against Palestine in a Friday afternoon game. Chapel Hill would ultimately come away the victor 42-21. We have highlights from the game here.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police officer has reached a settlement in a dispute over his late father’s will. Tyler Pride’s dad was Charley Pride, the first black superstar of country music. After Pride died in 2020, his biological son, who works as a Tyler police officer, said he contested his late father’s will in an effort to protect the place he and his family call home.
Tyler’s sister city cuts ties with Russian partner, signs agreements with Ukrainian cities
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - As Russia marks the annexation of territories in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Tyler’s sister city in Poland is making a bold statement about the war. Jelenia Góra held an official signing ceremony in a historic theater to mark new partnerships with two cities...
Hallsville and Marshall face-off on the football field Friday night
Boil water notice issued for Carolynn Estates Water System in Henderson County
(PRESS RELEASE) - A production issue at the water treatment plant has caused a service outage to customers. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice once favorable results are received. This notice affects all 1,266 customers. “Due to...
Kilgore and Jacksonville square off on the football field Friday
Red Zone Forecast: Expect clear skies, calm winds for tonight’s game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and calm winds stick around for Friday night football. No rain in the forecast, but temperatures will cool quickly with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s by the time the final whistle blows. If you are someone who gets chilly easily then you might want to bring a hoodie or something with longer sleeves!
