A major component of Ford’s plan to generate billions in revenue from connected vehicle services lies in its advanced driver-assist technologies and Ford Pro subscriptions, and as such, the automaker has rolled out a number of those services in recent months. That includes the Fleet Management Software suite for FoMoCo’s commercial side of the business, as well as the Ford Pro Mobile Service, which originally launched in the UK and Germany and has grown rapidly in the months since. As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Pro Mobile Service is set to expand in Europe over the coming months and years, but that’s also the case with the U.S., it seems.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO