Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
myfoxzone.com
Police say Houston man found dead in dumpster at Galveston school may have died by suicide
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police have identified the man who was found dead in a school dumpster Thursday. They said 28-year-old Jarrett Bennett, from Houston, may have died from "self-inflicted" injuries. His body was found in a dumpster at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street Thursday morning. Investigators said...
louisianaradionetwork.com
A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans
The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
Alvin Jr. High School coach hospitalized after being stabbed by student
School officials confirmed an 'isolated' incident on the campus Tuesday morning.
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
17-year-old student accused of posting school shooting threats on social media in Katy
The suspect used a fake social media account to post photos of a firearm and made repeated references to his plans to carry out a school shooting, according to officials.
Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower
A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Alvin ISD student in custody after stabbing incident involving faculty member, district says
It was not clear what kind of weapon or object was used in the incident, but the district confirmed a knife was not used.
