Alvin, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
