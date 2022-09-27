Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Mac Jones looks determined to shock the world on Sunday
Mac Jones playing in Week 4 feels like a long shot, but he seems absolutely determined to take the field against the Green Bay Packers. UPDATE, 3:55 PM ET: Following the publication of this article, the Patriots listed Mac Jones as OUT for Week 4. Last week, the New England...
NFL's investigation into Dolphins continues, but 'every indication' concussion protocols were followed for Tua Tagovailoa
The NFLPA's investigation of the Dolphins, related to their handling of Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion protocol, is ongoing. This process is expected to last a week or two, according to NFL executive VP Jeff Miller, who adds there is "every indication" the team followed the protocol, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doyel: Dolphins, NFL must answer for what happened to Tua Tagovailoa
Let’s not talk about the future of football. Not today, not even today, in the hours after one of the scarier scenes we’ve seen on an NFL field. No, let’s talk about the future of Tua Tagovailoa, and the NFL concussion protocol. And while we’re at it,...
NFL Analysis Network
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes NFL History In Loss To Bengals
This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a huge splash by acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not cheap to land the former All-Pro, as Miami traded a first, second and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to Kansas City.
WATCH: Mike McDaniel gets emotional speaking about Tua Tagovailoa being carted off the field
Speaking about Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury on Thursday night, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel got emotional on Friday afternoon. Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins, and Mike McDaniel have been on a roller coaster ride the last six days. Here is a full timeline of all we know that has happened since Sunday if you need a refresher.
3 Pistons that won’t last the entire 2022-23 season with the team
The Detroit Pistons entered training camp with a full roster that looks a lot more balanced than last season. They have shored up their two biggest weaknesses by adding veteran shooters and two legit bigs and hope to surprise some people by competing for the play-in tournament. Someone forgot to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet the two Pistons you may not know
You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
Miami, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Miami. The Christopher Columbus High School football team will have a game with Miami Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Coral Gables High School football team will have a game with Miami Palmetto Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0