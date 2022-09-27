ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Mac Jones looks determined to shock the world on Sunday

Mac Jones playing in Week 4 feels like a long shot, but he seems absolutely determined to take the field against the Green Bay Packers. UPDATE, 3:55 PM ET: Following the publication of this article, the Patriots listed Mac Jones as OUT for Week 4. Last week, the New England...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes NFL History In Loss To Bengals

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a huge splash by acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not cheap to land the former All-Pro, as Miami traded a first, second and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Meet the two Pistons you may not know

You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami

The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Miami. The Christopher Columbus High School football team will have a game with Miami Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Coral Gables High School football team will have a game with Miami Palmetto Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

