After crashing her car, teenager Frankie Cook was denied assistance at an urgent care facility in Roma, GA. Why? Her automotive insurance, NPR reports. While it might seem intuitive that your health insurance should cover all things health, there are actually some caveats. If you sustain an accident behind the wheel or in your home, your automotive or home insurance may actually be responsible for the costs of your medical bills.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO