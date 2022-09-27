Read full article on original website
$603B worth of apartments lie in Hurricane Ian’s path
Out of all the commercial real estate sectors, apartments have the most exposure to Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast and moves along an expected path that could go through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, according to a new report shared with Multifamily Dive from data and research firm MSCI.
Builders face security, privacy risks as BIM takes off
The construction industry is increasingly embracing collaborative digital tools like BIM. While leveraging BIM brings many benefits, it also comes with unique challenges for contractors trying to land civil projects. Federal and state cybersecurity regulations are evolving rapidly, forcing contractors to stay on top of compliance issues, according to panelists...
Assessing the jobsite after a hurricane
Hurricane Ian has brought dangerous winds and life-threatening flooding to millions of Florida residents. From 18-foot-high storm surges to record winds and widespread power outages, the Category 4 hurricane threatened both lives and property when it made landfall Wednesday. While residents find ways to take shelter and prepare for the...
Fluor selected for overseas manufacturing facility
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a biologics company, has selected Fluor to perform procurement and construction management for a large-scale biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Denmark, the contractor announced Thursday. The Irving, Texas-based company will book the multi-hundred-million-dollar reimbursable contract value in the third quarter of 2022, according to a company...
