ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Factor Ostro Gravel first ride review from the King’s Cup Gravel weekend

By Stefan Abram
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

With Factor launching its new Ostro Gravel literally the day before the 2022 British Gravel Championships – and with the brand’s UK headquarters being a mere 30 miles from the event village – taking one to the start line was almost too good an opportunity to miss.

Alas, this was one of those times where the best laid plans did indeed go awry: a slash to the sidewall of the rear tyre spelt a frustrating end to my race.

Nevermind - we had Anna, Cycling Weekly's online Fitness Features Editor, put on a much better showing in the women’s British Gravel Champs and there was the gravel fondo the next day which I was able to ride (this time without any punctures) and actually get a feel for the bike, so it did all work out in the end!

Factor Ostro Gravel: construction and value

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsj1Y_0iC6rutd00

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

For a full dive into the details of the components and design spec, you can find those in our Factor Ostro Gravel launch story over here. But we’ll still go over a few of the fundamentals here for context.

Factor’s previous generation gravel bike, the LS, was already a notably speed-focused machine. No need here for a complete design overhaul as Orbea performed on its Terra platform last year. Nevertheless, Factor has still sprinkled a raft of iterative developments to bring the Ostro Gravel bang-up-to-date.

Starting at the cockpit, the cable routing is now fully internal, winding its way through the Black Inc Aero Integrated Barstem and down into the headtube. It’s worth being aware that Factor’s approach has left the Ostro Gravel being only compatible with electronic groupsets – so sadly no scope for Campagnolo Ekar builds here.

Next are the tube shapes. Whereas the previous generation Factor LS was really quite svelte – its tubes were slimmer than certain pure climbing bikes – the Ostro Gravel strikes a silhouette which has more in common with the latest crop of do-it-all race bikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MR8p_0iC6rutd00

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

True to form, Factor has sought to blend a high degree of aerodynamic efficiency with a low overall frame weight. The kammtail tube shapes along with the oversized headtube and bottom bracket area are all very familiar cues. But despite these boxy sections, the frame is claimed to weigh a mere 900 grams, with this precise build coming in at 7.98kg without pedals.

The pricing makes for an interesting comparison, too. This flagship build with SRAM’s top tier AXS groupset and power meter; Black Inc wheels and finishing kit; and CeramicSpeed bearings in the hubs, headset and bottom bracket comes in at $9,799 / £8,430. Specizlied’s Crux in a very similar spec, on the other hand, is much more expensive at $12,250 /£11,700.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deYHd_0iC6rutd00

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Interestingly, the flipside to this is that the lower tier Ostro Gravel builds don’t get much cheaper, bottoming out at $8,199 / £7,060. By comparison, Specialized goes down to $6,200 / £6,300 as its cheapest electronic shifting S-Works Crux , whilst Scott offers its Addict Gravel with Sram Rival 1x12 for $4,499.99 / £2,999.

Admittedly, both those Specialized and Scott models use a lower grade carbon to help bring down the price, so it is a little apples and oranges comparing the Ostro Gravel to them – as it’s only sold in that top-tier lay-up. But on the other hand, there are plenty of great points to the Ostro Gravel that don’t centre on the weight. Just as with the Crux and the Addict Gravel, a heavier – but cheaper – version of the same frame would be a nice option to have.

Factor Ostro Gravel: the ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZSBR_0iC6rutd00

(Image credit: Anna Abram)

Although I wasn’t in the race for long, but for what I did ride, I was very much appreciative of the Ostro Gravel’s low sub-8kg weight. It was a large field, but we had a large field. Spread out across the wide, grassy holding pen, about 60 of us got a front row start.

So far, so democratic, but with the bunch being quickly funnelled first onto some doubletrack and then a short singletrack through the woods, the start was every bit as frantic as that of a CX or mountain bike race – with the acceleration of the Ostro Gravel being a massive help.

The handling was both quick and controlled as we twisted through the trees. There was no sense of man-handling it around the corners, but it also wasn’t as unforgiving as a more steeply angled and more highly perched ‘cross bike.

But that’s about as far as I got in the British Gravel Champs, puncturing quite soon after. I hadn’t ridden the Goodyear Connector Ultimates before, but I was impressed by the grip they offered with that file tread and they did feel fast – although the credit for that should rightly be spread across the build. Regarding the flat, one puncture can be considered misfortune, so I’ll reserve judgement on that for now – but I’ll be watching out for any more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suksX_0iC6rutd00

(Image credit: Stefan Abram)

Regarding the aero optimizations around the cockpit and the Black Inc wheels, it’s impossible to say how much of a boost those touches gave to the weekend’s riding. I have to say, with the wide handlebars that were spec’d, I did have the sensation of scooping up more air than really necessary.

Still, I managed to grab a Strava KOM on one of the gently undulating stretches of doubletrack during the 40km Sunday fondo, so evidently it’s got a lot going right. It’s also helpful that Factor allows you to choose the stem length and bar width at the point of purchase. Now, that doesn’t do much for any subsequent tweaks, but at least it allows you to get closer to what you need with the stock setup.

One aspect I’m very much looking forward to testing out but didn’t get a chance to in the weekend’s riding is how the bike handles with different tyres sizes. Factor made a point of how the trail values of the Ostro Gravel have been optimised so that when it’s run with skinnier, slick tyres, the handling mimics a bit more closely that which you’d expect from a road bike. But you’ll have to stay tuned for the full review for that.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#The King S Cup Gravel#British Gravel Champs#Factor Ostro Gravel#Orbea#Terra#The Ostro Gravel
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute

The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle

The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece

The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

168
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy