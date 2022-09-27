Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating Men with Commercial Theft Warrants
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department needs your help in looking for two men who have warrants out for their arrest for alleged breaking and entering, and theft of a commercial property. Last week the TAPD and TTPD worked together when they located and arrested three men for commercial robbery. At...
KSLA
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
Shreveport Police Seeking Man Who Stole Whole Central A/C Unit
On September 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road. It was determined that suspect had taken the Central AC unit from this location. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being...
Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
Jerry D. Frazier
Jerry D. Frazier, 60, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold
The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana
Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County under burn ban
Columbia County Judge Denny Foster has declared a ban on all outdoor burning in the county. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has advised the county that conditions are very dry. The KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) is increasing daily. The ban will be lifted when conditions improve. Thirty of Arkansas’ 75 counties...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Woman Missing
Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
redriverradio.org
City Officials Say Shreveport Murder and Violent Crime Rates Down
SHREVEPORT CRIME: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Wayne Smith held a press conference at downtown’s Government Center yesterday to discuss the city’s crime rate. “The good news is that right now our homicide rate is down 43%,”Perkins said. “During the summer we experienced a 60-day stretch...
magnoliareporter.com
Sarah Daniels
Sarah Daniels, 87, of Nash, TX, passed away early Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at Hospice of TEXarkana. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Man Shot Sunday While Driving On I-20 In Shreveport
While I'm not sure if you have ever considered this possibility, it has certainly occurred to me. Has Shreveport gotten so dangerous that simply driving down one of the city's roads get a person shot?. The answer, sad, but true, is yes. It just happened yesterday for sixty one year...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
