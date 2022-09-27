ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide

Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death

Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Jerry D. Frazier

Jerry D. Frazier, 60, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold

The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana

Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
TEXARKANA, TX
bossierpress.com

Passenger fatally injured in crash named

An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 claims another Union County resident

Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
UNION COUNTY, AR
bossierpress.com

OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
PRINCETON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County under burn ban

Columbia County Judge Denny Foster has declared a ban on all outdoor burning in the county. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has advised the county that conditions are very dry. The KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) is increasing daily. The ban will be lifted when conditions improve. Thirty of Arkansas’ 75 counties...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Woman Missing

Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
CASS COUNTY, TX
redriverradio.org

City Officials Say Shreveport Murder and Violent Crime Rates Down

SHREVEPORT CRIME: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Wayne Smith held a press conference at downtown’s Government Center yesterday to discuss the city’s crime rate. “The good news is that right now our homicide rate is down 43%,”Perkins said. “During the summer we experienced a 60-day stretch...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Sarah Daniels

Sarah Daniels, 87, of Nash, TX, passed away early Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at Hospice of TEXarkana. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
NASH, TX
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 23

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR

