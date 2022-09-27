A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer’s father and coach was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend. The third round of the Beltway Battles was expected to go on Saturday, just a week after one of the fighter’s fathers, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., 62, was killed in Southeast. Event organizers said the match will postponed after “much consideration.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO