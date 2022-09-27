ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Expansion of Maryland ‘move over’ law to start Saturday

Starting Saturday, drivers who come across a disabled vehicle on Maryland roads will need to “move over.”. The state is expanding its “move over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing or parked on a highway with lights flashing. Or, if moving over is not possible, then drivers need to slow down.
WTOP

McMillan development in DC takes major step

The District has sold a 25-acre plot of land in Northwest for $17.3 million. The McMillan Sand Filtration site will now be a mixed use development with promises of affordable housing, according to the city. The McMillan development, at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue Northwest in Ward 5, will eventually contain 146 townhouses and more than 450 apartments.
WTOP

Hurricane Ian hits Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. See photos of the storm in Florida and Cuba, and its aftermath.
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
WTOP

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
WTOP

Beltway Battles postponed after fighter’s father, coach killed in DC

A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer’s father and coach was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend. The third round of the Beltway Battles was expected to go on Saturday, just a week after one of the fighter’s fathers, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., 62, was killed in Southeast. Event organizers said the match will postponed after “much consideration.”
