WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
WTOP
Expansion of Maryland ‘move over’ law to start Saturday
Starting Saturday, drivers who come across a disabled vehicle on Maryland roads will need to “move over.”. The state is expanding its “move over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing or parked on a highway with lights flashing. Or, if moving over is not possible, then drivers need to slow down.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
WTOP
1st Loudoun Co. school ombudsperson aims to ‘really truly listen’ to help resolve concerns
For the first-ever ombudsperson in the Loudoun County Public Schools — Virginia’s third-largest school district, highly ranked and scrutinized in recent years — a large part of the job involves not saying a word. In her first interview since LCPS’ announcement of her hiring, Carey Williams told...
WTOP
McMillan development in DC takes major step
The District has sold a 25-acre plot of land in Northwest for $17.3 million. The McMillan Sand Filtration site will now be a mixed use development with promises of affordable housing, according to the city. The McMillan development, at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue Northwest in Ward 5, will eventually contain 146 townhouses and more than 450 apartments.
WTOP
Hurricane Ian hits Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. See photos of the storm in Florida and Cuba, and its aftermath.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
WTOP
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
WTOP
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves into South Carolina
MIAMI (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves into South Carolina. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
WTOP
Beltway Battles postponed after fighter’s father, coach killed in DC
A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer’s father and coach was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend. The third round of the Beltway Battles was expected to go on Saturday, just a week after one of the fighter’s fathers, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., 62, was killed in Southeast. Event organizers said the match will postponed after “much consideration.”
