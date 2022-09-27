Fall brings with it the changing of the leaves, spooky season and screenings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The 1975 cult classic movie, featuring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, has become a staple movie to show around Halloween with audiences even bringing "prop bags" filled with everything from toilet paper to prunes to throw during showings. Sometimes, performers will be used as a "shadow cast" to perform live as the movie plays in the background.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO