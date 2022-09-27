16-year-old charged in shooting death of Allen High School sophomore

Treshawn Tracy, 15, died at the hands of a boy just one year his senior when an altercation between them ended in gunfire, authorities said.

Elijah Patterson, 16, has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy, an Allen High School sophomore who was shot twice in the back and once in the face Sunday in Allentown’s Stevens Park at 6th and Tilghman streets.

Patterson, of Allentown, who was also charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor, was denied bail and committed to Lehigh County Jail after a hearing overnight Monday.

According to a news release from Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown police Chief Charles Roca, officers responded to the park around 2:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Tracy, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:14 p.m.

Video footage from city cameras, businesses and homes showed Patterson at the park the morning of the shooting, interacting with Tracy and others for several hours, according to an arrest affidavit. It also showed what officials called an altercation between Patterson and Tracy under a pavilion in the northeast corner of the park.

Officials say Patterson — who was wearing distinctive green, yellow and blue “Ninja Turtle” socks — shot Tracy with a handgun three times. The video shows Patterson leaving the pavilion as Tracy, who was seated at a table, falls to the ground.

Patterson stops, turns around and extends his arm toward Tracy, then tucks the handgun in his waistband and runs away, the affidavit says.

The investigation showed Patterson, on his way to the park, emerged from a breezeway between two homes on the 400 block of West Tilghman Street. Officers set up surveillance on the block and saw several people on the porch of a house, one of whom matched Patterson’s description.

Patterson was taken into custody on an unrelated matter, court records show. When police interviewed him about the shooting, Patterson admitted he shot Tracy three times, the affidavit says.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio ruled Tracy’s death a homicide after a Monday autopsy showed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. It was Allentown’s eighth homicide of the year.

Tracy loved to dance and played on the junior varsity football team at Allen High School , where he was a sophomore. A vigil was held at the park Monday night in his memory.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, pleaded with the community to come together.

“I’m asking you to join me in continuing to work toward peace, building positive relationships with youth at home and in the streets,” Tuerk said in the post. “And please speak with them. Let them know that they are loved and that YOU value them.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .