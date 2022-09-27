ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Update: Southern Lehigh lockdown was prompted by motorist ditching car at school after a hit-and-run crash

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Southern Lehigh schools were locked down Tuesday after a motorist involved in a serious hit-and-run crash left the scene, then ditched his vehicle at Southern Lehigh Intermediate School and fled on foot, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 378 at Preston Lane around 8:37 a.m., according to a news release. Upper Saucon Township police requested the lockdown while they conducted a search. It was lifted by early afternoon when police became confident the motorist had left the area.

There was no threat to the safety of students, the district said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call police at 610-282-3064.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

