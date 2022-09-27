AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO