KCRA.com
Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office
MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
KCRA.com
Family of man with machete shot, killed by Sacramento deputy believes shooting could have been avoided
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loved ones held a vigil for 54-year-old Jaime Naranjo, who they said wasthe man who was shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy on Wednesday. Several people gathered at the family's home, lighting candles and speaking about how they want Jaime to be remembered.
KCRA.com
Unhoused man accused of killing 74-year-old Carmichael man, Sacramento County officials say
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — An unhoused man is accused of killing a 74-year-old Carmichael man in what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Thursday called "an unprovoked and senseless homicide." Darin Chastain, 54, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges and is being held on no...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
KCRA.com
1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody
RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Stockton police investigate pattern between recent homicides, advise public to stay vigilant
(BCN) — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday said they are investigating patterns they have noticed in recent homicides. Police said they have investigated 43 homicides this year compared to 32 at the same time last year, with a clearance rate close to 50 percent. However, detectives have observed, based off data and evidence from […]
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Serial Killer in Stockton? Police Investigating Pattern of Several Killings
Authorities said it's unclear whether one person or a group of individuals is behind the homicides that share a similar pattern.
KCRA.com
Stockton police: Be careful if out alone late at night, noting trend in recent unsolved homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are encouraging people to be careful when going out at night as they've noticed most of the city's unsolved homicides have a pattern. While there is no evidence of a serial killer, Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden on Wednesday took note of public speculation about one. He also said that detectives analyzing crime data pointed out that some of the recent homicides have happened either during the night or early morning in poorly lit areas where there is no security camera. The victims were also often alone.
Man armed with machete dead after being shot by deputy during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
Family sues Atria Park after woman dies from drinking cleaning solution
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The family of a 93-year-woman who died after being served dishwashing solution instead of juice is filing a lawsuit against Atria Park — the nursing home in charge of taking care of her. Three people were rushed to the hospital the weekend of Aug. 27. The lawsuit claims 93-year-old Trudy […]
Man dead after shooting in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead. Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related.
