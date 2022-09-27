ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA.com

Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office

MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting near Modesto airport

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death near the Modesto airport. According to a news release, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive in unincorporated Modesto. Deputies got...
MODESTO, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody

RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Chief responds to rumor of a serial killer after recent shootings

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief has released a message in response to recent unsolved homicides in the city that seem to show a pattern of targeting people alone and outdoors at night.Chief Stanley McFadden says these victims have been found shot on sidewalks and inside cars where there are no security cameras or witnesses. People who live near these shooting scenes are on edge. "Who's doing the killing?" Stockton resident Malik Dunne said. "I just came out here to talk to my neighbors. We're discussing the problem, you know, but everybody is staying in. I mean, there's a lot...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton police: Be careful if out alone late at night, noting trend in recent unsolved homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are encouraging people to be careful when going out at night as they've noticed most of the city's unsolved homicides have a pattern. While there is no evidence of a serial killer, Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden on Wednesday took note of public speculation about one. He also said that detectives analyzing crime data pointed out that some of the recent homicides have happened either during the night or early morning in poorly lit areas where there is no security camera. The victims were also often alone.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after shooting in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead. Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

