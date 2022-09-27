Read full article on original website
Related
idaho.gov
Regulated trapping is part of Idaho’s heritage, and it plays an important role in wildlife management
Regulated trapping in Idaho is a legacy with deep cultural roots. Well before the days of statehood, trappers traversed much of Idaho’s mountains in pursuit of elusive furbearers. The practice still occurs today, and it plays an important role in managing wildlife populations, particularly in managing predators. During 2021,...
idaho.gov
The 2022 ‘Sockeye Roundup’ caps off one of the most successful sockeye returns in the last decade
Idaho’s Stanley Basin has long been one of the West’s most iconic roundup arenas. For 160 years, cowboys and their hooved counterparts have comingled out in the vast valley beneath the towering Sawtooth Mountains where they come together each fall to round up the herds. Idaho Fish and...
idaho.gov
Fish and Game Twin Lakes access site in North Idaho will be closed Oct. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023
The Idaho Fish and Game Twin Lakes boating access site will be closed from Oct. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023. The site is located in the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes on West Twin Lakes Road. The closure is necessary to allow for dredging the channel between...
idaho.gov
It’s pheasant time! Here’s what you need to know for pheasant hunting in the Panhandle
Whether you are a new hunter or a seasoned veteran, pheasant hunting opportunity in 2022 will not disappoint!. Sometimes it can be challenging to introduce the sport of hunting to a youth or an adult that has never hunted. Pheasant hunts are the perfect gateway opportunity as they are active, fun and often result in shooting opportunity and success. Get out and give it a try!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idaho.gov
Governor appoints new ITS chief, Elmore County district judge
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced two new appointments today – Alberto Gonzalez will serve as the new chief of the Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) for the State of Idaho and Theodore J. Fleming will be the new Elmore County district judge. Gonzalez replaces Jeff...
idaho.gov
Skip the Trip! Now save time and money renewing your vehicle registration online
BOISE – Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers will save money by renewing vehicle registrations at dmv.idaho.gov. Through innovation, the DMV has reduced administration and convenience fees for online vehicle registration transactions, passing savings on to customers. Like appointments and online options, this cost-saving effort is part of a larger initiative to improve customers’ DMV experience.
Comments / 0