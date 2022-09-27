ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

idaho.gov

It’s pheasant time! Here’s what you need to know for pheasant hunting in the Panhandle

Whether you are a new hunter or a seasoned veteran, pheasant hunting opportunity in 2022 will not disappoint!. Sometimes it can be challenging to introduce the sport of hunting to a youth or an adult that has never hunted. Pheasant hunts are the perfect gateway opportunity as they are active, fun and often result in shooting opportunity and success. Get out and give it a try!
idaho.gov

Governor appoints new ITS chief, Elmore County district judge

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced two new appointments today – Alberto Gonzalez will serve as the new chief of the Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) for the State of Idaho and Theodore J. Fleming will be the new Elmore County district judge. Gonzalez replaces Jeff...
idaho.gov

Skip the Trip! Now save time and money renewing your vehicle registration online

BOISE – Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers will save money by renewing vehicle registrations at dmv.idaho.gov. Through innovation, the DMV has reduced administration and convenience fees for online vehicle registration transactions, passing savings on to customers. Like appointments and online options, this cost-saving effort is part of a larger initiative to improve customers’ DMV experience.
