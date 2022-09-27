ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
WTNH

Where to score National Coffee Day deals in Connecticut

(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs. Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day: Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase […]
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

How will Hurricane Ian impact us in CT this weekend. Friday marked the start of the last weekend for the Big E in West Springfield, MA. The driver of a vehicle was issued an infraction for causing a tractor trailer driver to crash on Interstate 91 in East Windsor Friday morning.
Register Citizen

10 ‘Hocus Pocus’-themed events around Connecticut this Halloween

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Grab your lucky rat tail and light the black flame candle, because the Sanderson sisters are flying back to screens Friday. "Hocus Pocus 2" reunites the mah-velous cast of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker nearly 30...
NBC Connecticut

Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut

Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
i95 ROCK

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in September

Within the span of three weeks, two Connecticut residents were able to claim $2 million prizes with winning Powerball tickets through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize of the month went to a Stamford...
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
fox61.com

Connecticut crews and volunteers respond to areas impacted by hurricanes

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, people from Connecticut are ready to help. "Right now it is expected for this storm to be quite devastating. And we're happy and proud of our Red Cross volunteers here in Connecticut that are stepping up to help our friends in Florida," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the Red Cross CT and RI Region.
CONNECTICUT STATE

