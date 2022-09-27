Source: Youtube

Source: Youtube

VIDEO: Can a Bear Outsmart An Electrified Trap?BearsVideoWildlife

Either bears are getting smarter fast or this big guy got lucky when he tried to retrieve some electrified food hanging from a tree.

A video uploaded to Youtube by the channel ForTheGrizzly shows a large bear repeatedly trying to access a cache of deer meat hanging from a tree. A game camera has been placed in front of the meat to test the efficacy of electrifying a hunter's kill as a way to repel hangry and/or curious bears.

Source: Youtube

Well, turns out it doesn't do too much if the bear knows how to disconnect a portable battery.

The bear tries the meat once, discovers its electric properties and runs away. But before too the bear is back, tentatively reaching its snout out to see if the deer still stings. Ouch!

The third time is the charm, however. Just watch what the bear does below:

Source: Youtube

What do you think? Did the bear manage to figure it out or is it just a stroke of good luck on the bear's part? Does this mean that bears all over the world will soon be becoming electricians? Will this genius individual usher in the era of the TechnoBear? Only time will tell.

Source: Youtube

Did the bear manage to figure it out or is it just a stroke of good luck on the bear's part? Does this mean that bears all over the world will soon be becoming electricians? Will this genius individual usher in the era of the TechnoBear? Only time will tell.