University Announces Chosen Name Initiative
Monmouth University President Patrick Leahy announced important updates regarding the implementation of the University’s Chosen Name Initiative in an email sent to the campus community on Thursday, Sept. 22. The initiative, which Leahy described as “part of our ongoing efforts to foster a welcoming and inclusive campus community,” allows...
Student Activities Board Hosts Goat Yoga Event
The University welcomed NY Goat Yoga from Gilbertsville Farmhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event attracted onlookers from around Monmouth’s campus to Shadow Lawn. Although advertised to all community members, only the first 50 people who signed up were able to participate in the session. NY Goat Yoga hosted...
Monmouth Receives Funding to Establish Consortium of N.J. Universities to Conduct Research on Coastal Resilience
The Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI) has received $1 million in state funding to establish the New Jersey Coastal Consortium for Resilient Communities (NJCCRC). The NJCCRC team of universities and the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium will work to identify research needs and fill knowledge gaps that enable the state and communities to make more informed decisions on coastal resilience actions and respond to climate threats.
Kiley Hubbard Begins First Semester at Monmouth After Life-Long Battle with Kidney Failure
Kiley Hubbard, a freshman graphic design student, has led an out-of-the-ordinary life so far—all to finally start her first year at college in person. Born with both kidneys failing, she was on dialysis from ten months old and for the first five years of her life. After her speech therapist at the time donated her kidney, Kiley successfully underwent a transplant and was able to lead the life of a normal kid. This semester, she started her first year at Monmouth University.
Monmouth Ranks AmongBest Colleges in the North
Monmouth University ranked among the top-20 regional best universities according to U.S. News & World’s 2022-2023 report for “Best Colleges.” For the second consecutive year, the university achieved the ranking of #18 in the North Category. This year’s report assessed over 1,500 schools nationwide. As often...
Fight Cancer In All Colors: Colleges Against Cancer Club
The recent University-wide Involvement Fair debuted a variety of different clubs, one of them being a relatively new organization to Monmouth’s campus— Colleges Against Cancer. As students flocked to various tables throughout the duration of the event, some students who approached this particular club had a story to accompany their signature.
Excitement for Fall Activities On and Off Campus
Fall is the season of change. Changes in the physical world around us, as well in the campus community. Leaves will transform into their vibrant colors, the air will have a new chill, and pumpkins will be placed on doorsteps around us. Many seasonal activities and events will begin to...
MU Production Services Wins Award
Monmouth University’s Production Services received an award for Best New Jersey Film at the Indie Street Film Festival in Red Bank, NJ. The feature-length documentary, DRIFT, was one of 60 total submissions shown at the regional festival, selected by the audience for the award. DRIFT details the environmental impact...
How Important is Getting Involved?
When I think of college, I think of getting up every day, going to class, doing work in your spare time, hanging out with friends, and meeting new people. That being said, I am also a part of two clubs and have been to many sporting events, including football, basketball, and soccer.
Men’s and Women’s Soccer Fall to Elon
The Monmouth University men’s and women’s soccer teams were defeated in two hard-fought contests against CAA opponent Elon University on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 respectively. In the first of the two matches, the men’s soccer team (3-4-0, 0-4-0 CAA) was defeated 2-1 by the visiting...
Men’s Tennis Earns Two Wins to Kick Off the Season
The Monmouth University men’s tennis team (2-0) faced Queens College (0-1) and Sacred Heart University (0-1) in back-to-back matches on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Hawks started the day with a 10 am match against Queens College, sweeping all singles and doubles competitions to secure a 7-0 win over the Knights. Niels Van Noord, Victor Castro, Dmitry Bezborodov, Alexander Zuckerman, Christof Zeiler, and Diego Laporta contributed singles victories for the Hawks. Bezborodov started the morning off strong, securing the first Monmouth victory in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) against Queens’ Roni Rikkonen. After winning a decisive first set 6-3, Monmouth’s Laporta overcame opponent Omar El Shehawey in a close 7-6 second set, winning the tie break 3-0. Van Noord, Bezborodov, and Laporta also helped Monmouth dominate the doubles competition, where the Hawks again swept the Knights. All three doubles matches were won by Monmouth. Penman and Van Noord narrowly defeated Queens’ Cameron Henricy and Kareem Rashad 7-5. Bezborodov and Gabriel Busato also won their match, defeating Moritz Borges and Roni Rikkonen 6-3. Lucca Silva and Laporta earned a similar outcome in their match against El Shehawey and Lluis Miralles Miro in a decisive 6-1 victory.
Football Upsets No. 9 Villanova in First CAA Win
Monmouth University (2-2, 1-1 CAA) earned their first CAA win in a 49-42 upset against nationally-ranked Villanova (2-2, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, Sept. 24. The matchup drew a crowd of over 12,000 spectators at Villanova Stadium in Villanova, Pennsylvania for the Wildcats’ Family Day. The Hawks started off strong...
