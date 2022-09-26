The Monmouth University men’s tennis team (2-0) faced Queens College (0-1) and Sacred Heart University (0-1) in back-to-back matches on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Hawks started the day with a 10 am match against Queens College, sweeping all singles and doubles competitions to secure a 7-0 win over the Knights. Niels Van Noord, Victor Castro, Dmitry Bezborodov, Alexander Zuckerman, Christof Zeiler, and Diego Laporta contributed singles victories for the Hawks. Bezborodov started the morning off strong, securing the first Monmouth victory in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) against Queens’ Roni Rikkonen. After winning a decisive first set 6-3, Monmouth’s Laporta overcame opponent Omar El Shehawey in a close 7-6 second set, winning the tie break 3-0. Van Noord, Bezborodov, and Laporta also helped Monmouth dominate the doubles competition, where the Hawks again swept the Knights. All three doubles matches were won by Monmouth. Penman and Van Noord narrowly defeated Queens’ Cameron Henricy and Kareem Rashad 7-5. Bezborodov and Gabriel Busato also won their match, defeating Moritz Borges and Roni Rikkonen 6-3. Lucca Silva and Laporta earned a similar outcome in their match against El Shehawey and Lluis Miralles Miro in a decisive 6-1 victory.

