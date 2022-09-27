Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA task force reads RFP tea leaves
Despite casting a wide net for maritime haulers to establish an off-Cape to Martha’s Vineyard freight route, the Steamship Authority has been unable to bring any prospect aboard. Sought in large part to ameliorate the volume of heavy vehicles transiting through Woods Hole en route to the Vineyard, the alternate freight route idea has been a routine demand of Woods Hole residents.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship wary of whale restrictions
Speed restrictions proposed for the benefit of the North Atlantic right whale would ruin the Steamship Authority schedules, the ferry line’s board was told Tuesday. “Limiting vessels speeds from Nov. 1 to May 30 in an effort to try to protect the right whale from vessel strikes,” SSA general manager Robert Davis told the board, was at the heart of the proposed restrictions. Davis said vessels 35 feet or larger would be restricted to 10 knots. The proposed restriction zones include both Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound, Davis noted. Generally, the SSA’s high speed ferry travels at 30 knots and the traditional ferries travel at 12 to 13 knots, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board taps Donovan McElligatt as new Oak Bluffs shellfish constable
The Oak Bluffs select board voted to appoint Donovan McElligatt to the position of town shellfish constable at its Tuesday meeting, after a hiring subcommittee deemed him to be the top contender for the role. The appointment was made in a 4-0 vote with select board member Emma Green-Beach abstaining, as she is executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Lucy Vincent warning signs
I’m so happy to get back to Lucy Vincent Beach. New are the seven signs clearly spelling out danger, and no climbing at the cliffs. These are serious signs: The whole cliffside is “unstable,” as one sign reads. Please enjoy the scenery and be safe. After one storm last week there was a swarm of early morning surfers snaking their way to Squibby. I walked the dogs at sunrise at Lucy Vincent, and then headed to the nearly full parking lot at Squibby, only to find better waves had been at LVB, but there were still a few diehards hoping for rides. I ran into Jon Mayhew with his drone in hand, and his former classmate from childhood, Jim Feiner, who mentioned how much he and his son enjoyed learning knifemaking.
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. reluctant to continue hybrid meetings
In a discussion regarding whether to pursue a hybrid meeting strategy for future meetings, the Oak Bluffs select board mulled over the benefits and detriments of in-person versus Zoom attendance. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an exemption to the Open Meeting Law, allowing public meetings to be held...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Island Autism Group’s future campus moves forward
The West Tisbury planning board voted 4-0 to approve, with some conditions, Island Autism Group’s plans for its Island Autism Center on 515 Lambert’s Cove Road (Child Farm) after a continued public hearing on Monday. Board member Matt Merry recused himself since he is an abutter to the property. The public hearing for the property is now closed.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Losing teachers to the mainland
Having been an Island resident for 30 years and a math and science educator at the West Tisbury School for 28 of them, I have seen six superintendents and an equal number of principals at the school come and go. Arguably, during that time, it’s primarily the teachers and other staff who’ve been the consistent glue and staunch defenders of the education of Vineyard children. Six years ago, my wife mentored an excellent and most promising young math teacher who had to leave the Island due to insufficient pay. As a math specialist, she became invaluable to staff, and a joy to students. Even so, my wife Ann Nelson, another Island math specialist, confessed to her, “If you desire a future where you can hope to have a home, raise a family, and build savings, you should consider teaching on the mainland.” Soon afterward she heeded our advice, and has since married, bought a home, and started a family. She’s a math teacher an hour from Woods Hole, with a salary similar to what she’d earn on M.V.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
NECN
Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
The least expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Sept. 24
A condo in Orleans that sold for $99,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot ended up at $473.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board to consult counsel about parsonage easement
In a discussion regarding the town’s view easement at 75 South Water St., the Edgartown select board decided to consult town counsel on how to proceed with the adjacent Mayhew parsonage, which is currently on the market. The “easement for view” was agreed upon and signed by representatives of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: New knitting group
Windy and cool, lovely weather. When I went out the other day, everyone was wearing sweaters and scarves. We have shut our doors the past couple of nights, which I hate, but it’s been around 60 in the mornings when I come downstairs. Our yard has been roiled by...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Change at the helm of OBA
After eight years at the helm of the Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA), executive director Christine Todd is handing over the wheel to Billie Jean Sullivan to steer the organization, according to a press release. The OBA works with the businesses and town government to build commerce and community through...
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Homeschool meet-up
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” –L.M. Montgomery, “Anne of Green Gables”. October is like the July of the fall season: The beauty of the season is starting to emerge, and this next season feels stretched ahead, filled with possibilities. October says, it’s OK to let go of summer, I’ve got you. The afternoons will be warm and sunny, the leaves will fall gently, just wear another layer, it will be fine. This month is why most people love fall, and it ends with Halloween — what could be better?
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
