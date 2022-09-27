ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Jennifer Williams Scored National Endorsement for Trenton City Council

Trenton native Jennifer Williams snagged and important and potentially game-changing endorsement in a competitive four-way race to represent the 4th Ward on Trenton City Council. The endorsement from the LGBTQ Victory Fund will bring national attention and resources like money and manpower to a race that’ll help determine the future of Trenton municipal government.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sheriff Sworn In As New COANJ President

OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Juliano Pinpoints Hogan’s Northvale Slate for Breakfast Fundraiser

Alert to the volatility of the cycle, Bergen County Democratic Committee Chairman Paul Juliano has been as active as any county party chairman this season. He’s hosted his dinners and cocktail parties. This morning, he hosted a breakfast in support of Councilman John Hogan’s (son) Northvale mayoral candidacy.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJ
Society
Perth Amboy, NJ
Government
insidernj.com

Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County

NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: PARK DESIGNATION ADVANCES

(Satellite image from Google Maps. Click to enlarge.) Still unanswered, however, is the question of how big the park might be, and how it would be accessed. Councilman Michael Ballard at Wednesday’s council meeting. Below, a tax map shows the two lots that now comprise the site. (Photo by...
RED BANK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Election Local#City Council#Local Election#Rent Control#A Better Tomorrow#Board Of Education#City Administration#The Rent Leveling Board#Superior Court#Augu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
House Rent
New Jersey 101.5

Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say

BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy