Trenton native Jennifer Williams snagged and important and potentially game-changing endorsement in a competitive four-way race to represent the 4th Ward on Trenton City Council. The endorsement from the LGBTQ Victory Fund will bring national attention and resources like money and manpower to a race that’ll help determine the future of Trenton municipal government.
TINTON FALLS — A new officer has joined the ranks of the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a Borough Council meeting on Sept. 20, Joey Fields II was sworn in as the newest officer on the force. The ceremony was conducted by Police Chief Michael Delucia, who took command...
OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
Alert to the volatility of the cycle, Bergen County Democratic Committee Chairman Paul Juliano has been as active as any county party chairman this season. He’s hosted his dinners and cocktail parties. This morning, he hosted a breakfast in support of Councilman John Hogan’s (son) Northvale mayoral candidacy.
NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
(Satellite image from Google Maps. Click to enlarge.) Still unanswered, however, is the question of how big the park might be, and how it would be accessed. Councilman Michael Ballard at Wednesday’s council meeting. Below, a tax map shows the two lots that now comprise the site. (Photo by...
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council are taking action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers who may be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a meeting on Sept. 20, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, amend the police force section of the municipal code by changing the composition of the police force.
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, the leading platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. In its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings...
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
JACKSON — Testimony regarding an applicant’s plan to construct market rate single-family homes, affordable housing rental apartments and a house of worship on a 159-acre parcel is scheduled to resume during the Oct. 5 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. The Swanborne, LLC, application, was most...
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
