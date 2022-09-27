Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
Crain's Detroit Business
What's in state's new $1.1 billion spending bill focused on luring businesses
LANSING — Lawmakers have sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a $1.1 billion supplemental spending plan that is largely focused on boosting Michigan's incentives for luring business expansions. The Democratic governor will sign the legislation, which was applauded by business groups and passed on what may have been the Republican-led Legislature's...
WNEM
Saginaw to spend millions in ARPA funding for housing and blight elimination
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Resident is Saginaw could soon see their wishes answered when it comes to affordable housing and blight eliminations. City Council members this week approved using $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a revolving loan fund to address blighted homes and commercial buildings. “The...
Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
Crain's Detroit Business
Legislature poised to add $640 million to economic development fund
LANSING — Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday began voting to add $640 million to the state's new economic development incentives account that is used to support large-scale business expansions. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
abc12.com
Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
abc12.com
Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
Crain's Detroit Business
Macomb County manufacturer Xcentric Mold acquired
Clinton Township-based Xcentric Mold and Engineering Inc. has been acquired by Seattle-based on-demand manufacturer Quickparts.com Inc. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Detroit News
More free COVID-19 tests available for Michigan residents
Michigan residents can request more free COVID-19 tests from the state health department, thanks to a partnership between the state's health and human services department and the Rockefeller Foundation. State officials on Friday morning announced that 289,000 additional tests are available and will be distributed to 58,000 homes across the...
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
Crain's Detroit Business
Legislature adds $613 million to economic development fund, finalizes scholarship program
LANSING — Michigan lawmakers voted Wednesday night to add nearly $613 million to the state's new economic development incentives account that is used to support large-scale business expansions, while also finalizing details of a new college scholarship program. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up...
$1.2B northern Michigan mine eligible for tax-exempt funding
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Potash and Salt Company took a step Tuesday toward seeking a $225 million tax-exempt bond for construction of its $1.2 billion salt and potash mine in northern Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted the Denver-based company approval for an “inducement resolution” during its Sept....
Whitmer announces student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan.
95.3 MNC
Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit
Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
Crain's Detroit Business
Union deal would raise Detroit police starting salaries by $10,000 amid 300 vacancies
City officials have reached an agreement with Detroit's police unions that will increase starting salaries by $10,000 to make the department more competitive with other metro Detroit agencies. Continue reading. and get the. competitive edge. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan residents who receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness through 2025 will not pay income tax
LANSING, Mich. – Student loans that are forgiven through 2025 will not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. That includes Michigan residents who are receiving benefits of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, and federal student loan debt forgiveness. Around 1.4 million Michigan residents have student loans, according to the state.
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
