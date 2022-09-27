ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

What's in state's new $1.1 billion spending bill focused on luring businesses

LANSING — Lawmakers have sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a $1.1 billion supplemental spending plan that is largely focused on boosting Michigan's incentives for luring business expansions. The Democratic governor will sign the legislation, which was applauded by business groups and passed on what may have been the Republican-led Legislature's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Saginaw to spend millions in ARPA funding for housing and blight elimination

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Resident is Saginaw could soon see their wishes answered when it comes to affordable housing and blight eliminations. City Council members this week approved using $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a revolving loan fund to address blighted homes and commercial buildings. “The...
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Legislature poised to add $640 million to economic development fund

LANSING — Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday began voting to add $640 million to the state's new economic development incentives account that is used to support large-scale business expansions. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Macomb County manufacturer Xcentric Mold acquired

Clinton Township-based Xcentric Mold and Engineering Inc. has been acquired by Seattle-based on-demand manufacturer Quickparts.com Inc. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

More free COVID-19 tests available for Michigan residents

Michigan residents can request more free COVID-19 tests from the state health department, thanks to a partnership between the state's health and human services department and the Rockefeller Foundation. State officials on Friday morning announced that 289,000 additional tests are available and will be distributed to 58,000 homes across the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
GRAND BLANC, MI
95.3 MNC

Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit

Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan residents who receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness through 2025 will not pay income tax

LANSING, Mich. – Student loans that are forgiven through 2025 will not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. That includes Michigan residents who are receiving benefits of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, and federal student loan debt forgiveness. Around 1.4 million Michigan residents have student loans, according to the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

