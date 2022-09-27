Read full article on original website
7 Things to do this Weekend with Kids | September 30-October 2, 2022
It’s October and we’re putting out our Halloween decorations and getting our pumpkins ready. But Fall also means it’s festival season!. We have some great ideas all across Central Indiana this week. Penguins in Fortville and a festival in Avon! Bundle up and watch a movie under the stars with our friends at Greenwood Parks & Rec on Friday night. Plenty of fall fun for the entire family.
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
Fox 59
1 shot in Taco Bell parking lot on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person is in stable condition after being shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Indy’s west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting outside the fast food restaurant located at Lynhurst Drive and Washington Street shortly after 6 p.m.
recordpatriot.com
Fire in Greenfield heavily damages house, garage
GREENFIELD – A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early Thursday. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson said the department was called to the Joe Weisner residence at 149 N. Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10 a.m. Carrollton and White Hall fire departments also responded to the fire and were on the scene until 6 a.m.
New ice cream shop with a mission opens in Downtown Indianapolis
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opened its first Indianapolis location earlier this month. The shop provides jobs and paychecks for people with disabilities.
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream […]
Westbound traffic on I-70 to shift amid ongoing North Split project
Starting in October, westbound traffic on Interstate 70 at the site of the North Split project will be shifted across the median to the new flyover bridge.
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Remnants of Ian will have some local impacts
INDIANAPOLIS — The remnants of Ian will have some impacts on central Indiana this weekend. Ian will weaken into a low pressure system after moving inland. As it moves westward, the wind and clouds will increase. Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 70s. The...
Florida transplants from central Indiana bracing as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Cook is used to the Midwest's tornado season. Boarding up the windows of his Sarasota home, the Indianapolis native is hunkering down Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches. "It's just kind of the waiting game, I guess. Just waiting for it to get bad," said Cook. "Back...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
FREE LEGO Themed STEM Day at SMC
SMC and the Automation Factory: Building the Future. In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, SMC will be opening its doors to the community on October 8th from 10-2 for a free, LEGO-themed event hosted by the company’s Women in STEM program. Ever wondered what’s in that huge building at...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
