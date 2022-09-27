Read full article on original website
Related
Lexi Ainsworth Gushes Over Exciting Return to ‘General Hospital’: “I’m Sticking Around For a While”
It’s been a long 13 years of back and forth, but it seems like General Hospital star Lexi Ainsworth is here to stay — for the time being. The actress, who first appeared on the long-running soap opera in 2009 as Kristina Corinthos-Davis — daughter of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) — has been on a recurring basis since 2015. In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, she opened up about her return to Port Charles.
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed
In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
RELATED PEOPLE
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Nate Hastings
He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Mishael Morgan Updates Fans on Her Status at THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
It’s been over a month since Amanda has been seen in Genoa City, and portrayer Mishael Morgan had to use social media to reassure fans that she was still part of the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!. Back in the Aug. 5 episode, Amanda was heartbroken to...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke and Liam Engage in a Forbidden Affair
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rumors suggest that Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer will start an affair which will have heartbreaking consequences.
Chloe Lanier Reveals How She Really Feels About Bringing Nelle Benson Back To General Hospital
Evil has worn many faces on "General Hospital." One of the most sinister and devious characters was Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). When Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wanted to determine who the kidney donor for her daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was, Crimson magazine editor-in-chief Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) used the publication's resources to locate the mystery donor. That donor was none other than Nelle, who turned to be the daughter of Carly's adopted father Frank Benson. When Joss' father, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), sought a kidney for her on the black market, he offered Frank a great deal of money, not realizing Frank would sell Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soaps She Knows).
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 1