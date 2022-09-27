ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexi Ainsworth Gushes Over Exciting Return to ‘General Hospital’: “I’m Sticking Around For a While”

It’s been a long 13 years of back and forth, but it seems like General Hospital star Lexi Ainsworth is here to stay — for the time being. The actress, who first appeared on the long-running soap opera in 2009 as Kristina Corinthos-Davis — daughter of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) — has been on a recurring basis since 2015. In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, she opened up about her return to Port Charles.
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Nate Hastings

He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Chloe Lanier Reveals How She Really Feels About Bringing Nelle Benson Back To General Hospital

Evil has worn many faces on "General Hospital." One of the most sinister and devious characters was Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). When Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wanted to determine who the kidney donor for her daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was, Crimson magazine editor-in-chief Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) used the publication's resources to locate the mystery donor. That donor was none other than Nelle, who turned to be the daughter of Carly's adopted father Frank Benson. When Joss' father, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), sought a kidney for her on the black market, he offered Frank a great deal of money, not realizing Frank would sell Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soaps She Knows).
