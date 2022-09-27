ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Constables Arrest Suspect For Tampering With A Government Record

SPRING, TX -- On September 29, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5000 block of FM 2920 Rd. The driver was identified as Jesus Lozano-Arellano. During the course of the traffic stop, it was found that the temporary tag...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX
Public Safety
cw39.com

Possible homeless man shot near Midtown home, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot twice in Midtown Thursday night. Houston police say they found the man who appears to be homeless on the 2800 block of Chenevert Street near Drew Street. The alleged shooter lives in a house with his mother in a house on the street, but the shooting took place at a vacant house next door.
HOUSTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Houston man admits his role in transporting cocaine to Pennsylvania

TEXAS — Forty-seven people could now face prison time after a nine-month wiretap investigation confirmed six kilograms of cocaine was moved from Houston to Philadelphia in and around Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, according to U.S. attorney’s office of Pennsylvania. Jesus Gonzalez, 36, of Houston, confessed in court...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Keith Brazier, 28, facing new charges in Galveston crash that killed 2 teens

HOUSTON - A suspected drunk driver is facing new charges following the deaths of two teenagers in a Galveston crash earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday. The Galveston Police Department says Keith Brazier, 28, is now charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault. According...
GALVESTON, TX

