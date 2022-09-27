Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Suspect For Tampering With A Government Record
SPRING, TX -- On September 29, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5000 block of FM 2920 Rd. The driver was identified as Jesus Lozano-Arellano. During the course of the traffic stop, it was found that the temporary tag...
Woodlands Online& LLC
U.S. Department of Justice announces surge of resources to fight violent crime in Houston
HOUSTON, TX -- The U.S. Department of Justice, together with numerous law enforcement partners, met today at Jack Yates High School in Houston to announce a new initiative that will surge law enforcement tools and resources to target gangs who are terrorizing communities in Houston. “This new violent crime initiative,...
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old student accused of posting school shooting threats on social media in Katy
The suspect used a fake social media account to post photos of a firearm and made repeated references to his plans to carry out a school shooting, according to officials.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
fox26houston.com
2 years later: 20 of the murder defendants free on multiple bonds now convicted, sentenced
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - 182 Harris County residents have been killed allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony or personal recognizance bonds. 20 of the killers involved in those slayings are now convicted. 24-year-old Vernon Menifee is a six-time convicted felon. In 2019,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
Nearly 4,000 guns were stolen from vehicles in Houston over last year, ATF says
HOUSTON — ATF Houston is putting out a message: Guns used to commit violent crimes may have been stolen from a vehicle just like yours. You should never leave a gun unattended in your vehicle. There's been a surge in the last year of guns being stolen from vehicles.
Police arrest man with gun outside Deer Park Elementary School
DEER PARK, Texas — A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday outside Deer Park Elementary school, police confirm. Brendan Ladd, 21, was taken into custody by Deer Park police and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. An alert employee at the school on Luella Avenue saw a...
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Possible homeless man shot near Midtown home, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot twice in Midtown Thursday night. Houston police say they found the man who appears to be homeless on the 2800 block of Chenevert Street near Drew Street. The alleged shooter lives in a house with his mother in a house on the street, but the shooting took place at a vacant house next door.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of Roderick Brooks announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple Harris County departments and officials, including the deputy who fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed Black man. Brooks died on July 8...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Houston man admits his role in transporting cocaine to Pennsylvania
TEXAS — Forty-seven people could now face prison time after a nine-month wiretap investigation confirmed six kilograms of cocaine was moved from Houston to Philadelphia in and around Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, according to U.S. attorney’s office of Pennsylvania. Jesus Gonzalez, 36, of Houston, confessed in court...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Road rage shooting caught on camera, abandoned baby in state custody
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver. This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire. The victim says he was simply driving...
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
KSAT 12
Galveston bartender arrested, accused of overserving alcohol to drunk driver before deadly crash
GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston bartender was arrested after authorities said he overserved alcohol to a driver involved in a crash that killed four people last month. Gill Garcia, 58, was arrested by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday in connection with a crash that happened Aug. 6. He’s charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person.
fox26houston.com
Keith Brazier, 28, facing new charges in Galveston crash that killed 2 teens
HOUSTON - A suspected drunk driver is facing new charges following the deaths of two teenagers in a Galveston crash earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday. The Galveston Police Department says Keith Brazier, 28, is now charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault. According...
Comments / 2