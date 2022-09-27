Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Local crews head south for hurricane relief
Help is being sent to Florida from all across the nation. And that includes here at home. Crews from Mishawaka Utilities left for Florida yesterday. These crews are traveling to Florida, as part of a nationwide aid effort. Local crews make up a larger caravan of utility workers from Indiana...
22 WSBT
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
22 WSBT
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
22 WSBT
New report recommends more beds for homeless in St. Joseph County
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT is learning a lot more today about homelessness in South Bend. A brand-new report was just released, and it includes a recommendation to build another homeless shelter or add more beds. The Homelessness Implementation Group, formed by South Bend Mayor James Mueller, says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Neighbors react to shootout involving Indiana State Excise Officer
Witnesses describe what they heard and saw Thursday night on South Bend's east side. Indiana State Police tell us it was a shootout between a suspect and an Indiana State Excise Officer. Investigators say the officer was following the suspect when they stopped, got out of their car and began...
22 WSBT
West Nile Virus Public Health Advisory for St. Joseph County
The West Nile Virus is in St. Joseph County, and according to the health department, the risk of catching it is increasing. Testing this week showed more and more mosquitos with the virus. Health department officials say surrounding counties are also at higher risk levels. That includes Elkhart County. Despite...
Comments / 0