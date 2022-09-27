ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

22 WSBT

Local crews head south for hurricane relief

Help is being sent to Florida from all across the nation. And that includes here at home. Crews from Mishawaka Utilities left for Florida yesterday. These crews are traveling to Florida, as part of a nationwide aid effort. Local crews make up a larger caravan of utility workers from Indiana...
22 WSBT

Neighbors react to shootout involving Indiana State Excise Officer

Witnesses describe what they heard and saw Thursday night on South Bend's east side. Indiana State Police tell us it was a shootout between a suspect and an Indiana State Excise Officer. Investigators say the officer was following the suspect when they stopped, got out of their car and began...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

West Nile Virus Public Health Advisory for St. Joseph County

The West Nile Virus is in St. Joseph County, and according to the health department, the risk of catching it is increasing. Testing this week showed more and more mosquitos with the virus. Health department officials say surrounding counties are also at higher risk levels. That includes Elkhart County. Despite...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

