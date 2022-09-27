Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street is at its worst levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It's at its lowest level since November 2020, and it's on pace to close out its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter.
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Friday and is at its lowest level in almost two years. The benchmark index has lost ground for six of the last seven weeks and posted its third straight losing quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.7% and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Nike fell sharply after the company had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Bond markets were showing more calm as yields relaxed.
Investors expect no peace in U.S. stocks until bond gyrations subside
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Investors believe the feedback loop between U.S. stocks and bonds will likely be a key factor in determining whether the gyrations that have rocked markets this year continue into the last months of 2022.
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August
WASHINGTON — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it...
