Nicki Minaj blasts YouTube for age-restricting new music video

Nicki Minaj has blasted YouTube after the platform put an age restriction on the new music video for her song “Likkle Miss Remix”.

She criticised the website for restricting her upload even though there are things “a million f***ing times worse” on their “bogus platform”.

The video, which features Minaj and a group of partygoers drinking and dancing, was deemed not suitable for viewers under 18 years old.

Minaj further accused YouTube of restricting it on purpose to “stop us from getting lots of views in the first 24 hours”.

