ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nicki Minaj blasts YouTube for age-restricting new music video

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBFog_0iC6p5Kl00

Nicki Minaj has blasted YouTube after the platform put an age restriction on the new music video for her song “Likkle Miss Remix”.

She criticised the website for restricting her upload even though there are things “a million f***ing times worse” on their “bogus platform”.

The video, which features Minaj and a group of partygoers drinking and dancing, was deemed not suitable for viewers under 18 years old.

Minaj further accused YouTube of restricting it on purpose to “stop us from getting lots of views in the first 24 hours”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kylie Jenner reveals why she is reluctant to announce her baby son’s name

Kylie Jenner has revealed the reason she and Travis Scott still haven’t announced their seven-month-old son’s new name.The reality star welcomed her second child with the rapper in February and initially named him Wolf, but later said they would change his name because it no longer “suited him”.Jenner, 25, opened up in the latest episode of The Kardashians and said that while she and Scott, 31, know the baby’s “official” new name, it hasn’t been legally changed yet because the Astroworld rapper keeps changing his mind.She told the cameras: “[Travis] will come back and be like, ‘I really like...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Russell Wilson’s ‘uncomfortable’ ad for Subway becomes hilarious meme: ‘This is painful’

Russell Wilson has become the latest subject of a viral meme after the NFL star shared his cringeworthy collaboration with Subway.Back in May, the Denver Broncos quarterback posted a cringeworthy video promoting his newest creation – the “Dangerwich” – with the American sandwich chain. Now, the clip has resurfaced this week as social media users poke fun at the football star for his awkward silences and delayed delivery.“Hey, you want to split this Subway sandwich? It’s my signature sandwich,” Wilson begins the ad. “It’s called the dangerwich and its daaangerously good.”“Be careful, though. It’s spicy,” he said in a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
The Independent

Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’

“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Strictly: Richie Anderson impresses Craig Revel Horwood with a ‘transformative’ quick step

Richie Anderson has wowed the judges with his quick step, even winning over the notoriously hard-to-impress Craig Revel Horwood.Strictly Come Dancing returned on Saturday (1 October) for its second batch of live performances, with Richie taking to the dance floor again with his professional partner Giovanni Pernice.The duo appeared on stage wearing matching sequin tuxedo jackets, with canes in their hands for a rambunctious dance to Barry Manilow’s “Dancin’ Fool”.The dance earned the pair huge praise from the judges, even Horwood – who is known to be particularly critical in his feedback. After giving some pointers on Ritchie’s cartwheel...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house

Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft  between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Blasts
The Independent

Strictly: Ellie Simmonds earns standing ovation from judges with ‘emotional’ dance

Ellie Simmonds has earned a standing ovation from Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse on Strictly.The hit BBC reality series is underway with its second week of new episodes. Simmonds takes part alongside a whole roster of contestants, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.The five-time Paralympian champion swimmer is partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.The pair were the third couple to dance on Saturday’s episode (1 October), choosing to perform a waltz to a rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley.After they completed their dance, they were met with standing ovations from two of the four...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy