‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
theScore
All Rise: Watching history, Yankees marvel at Judge's humility
TORONTO - Aaron Judge's first moment in pinstripes came almost a decade ago. The New York Yankees selected the outfielder out of California with the 32nd pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. He was one of the few players back then actually in attendance. That's where he first got to...
thecomeback.com
Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge
One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
Curt Schilling puts Aaron Judge's home run mark in historical perspective, reveals his AL MVP
World Series champion Curt Schilling gave his thoughts on Aaron Judge's home run totals for the 2022 season and reveals why he's not the American League MVP.
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Three things to know, how to watch and what we predict as NL East rivals meet in Atlanta
The most important series of the 2022 MLB regular season will take place this weekend at Truist Park. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will host the NL East rival New York Mets for three games with the division title very much on the line. The two clubs have been virtually side-by-side in the standings for weeks.
Curt Schilling claps back at ‘liberal New York Yankee fans’ who think ‘Bloody Sock Game’ was staged
Retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling this week sounded off on Yankees fans who still believe his "Bloody Sock Game" during the 2004 ALCS was staged.
Clayton News Daily
Nets Star Kevin Durant Asks to ‘Move Past’ Offseason Drama
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is already sick of answering questions regarding his offseason trade request from Brooklyn that was eventually rescinded in favor of him staying with the franchise. “Can we move on past that at some point?” Durant asked reporters on...
Clayton News Daily
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
View the original article to see embedded media. Whispers of a quarterback competition in Dallas have grown in recent weeks following the steady play of Cowboys backup Cooper Rush with starter Dak Prescott still out with a thumb injury. Owner Jerry Jones fanned the flames of a possible controversy last week when he said he’d welcome a competition as it would mean the team was playing well under Rush’s leadership.
Clayton News Daily
Clippers’ Leonard, Wall to Make Long-Awaited Returns in Preseason Game
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of NBA action, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are set to return to the floor on Monday night in the Clippers’ preseason game against the Blazers, coach Tyronn Lue announced Friday. Lue shared the news of...
New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves with NL East on the line
The Mets and Braves are heading into the biggest series of the year - a three-game set in the A-T-L on the final weekend of the regular season.
Mets call up MLB’s top prospect
The New York Mets have been hiding a secret weapon in their farm system and they have decided they are ready to employ it. Francisco Alvarez is headed to the majors. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Late Thursday night, source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo that the Mets...
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny Machado also connected for the Padres, who can claim their first playoff spot in a full season since 2006 on Sunday when they send lefty Blake Snell to the mound for the series finale. They got some help when Miami beat Milwaukee 4-3. San Diego leads Philadelphia by two games for the second of three NL wild cards. The Padres beat St. Louis in a first-round series after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. With Clevinger (7-7) and Dylan Cease (14-8) locked in a duel after each allowed a home run in the first inning, the Padres knocked the Chicago right-hander out of the game before he could get an out in the sixth.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
WFAN callers eviscerate Jacob deGrom: 'This guy couldn't sniff Tom Seaver's jock'
After Jacob deGrom surrendered three home runs in a loss to the Braves, callers phoned in to Joe Benigno’s Saturday show and ripped him apart.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
Aaron Judge, Yankees roll snake eyes in loss to Orioles with record on the line
NEW YORK — The Yankees are back in the Bronx this weekend for their final regular-season series, this time as newly crown American League East champions, and Yankee Stadium was sold out again Friday night. This made it four packed houses in a row, all for the same reason.
