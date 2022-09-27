ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

All Rise: Watching history, Yankees marvel at Judge's humility

TORONTO - Aaron Judge's first moment in pinstripes came almost a decade ago. The New York Yankees selected the outfielder out of California with the 32nd pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. He was one of the few players back then actually in attendance. That's where he first got to...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
Clayton News Daily

Nets Star Kevin Durant Asks to ‘Move Past’ Offseason Drama

View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is already sick of answering questions regarding his offseason trade request from Brooklyn that was eventually rescinded in favor of him staying with the franchise. “Can we move on past that at some point?” Durant asked reporters on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott

View the original article to see embedded media. Whispers of a quarterback competition in Dallas have grown in recent weeks following the steady play of Cowboys backup Cooper Rush with starter Dak Prescott still out with a thumb injury. Owner Jerry Jones fanned the flames of a possible controversy last week when he said he’d welcome a competition as it would mean the team was playing well under Rush’s leadership.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Mets call up MLB’s top prospect

The New York Mets have been hiding a secret weapon in their farm system and they have decided they are ready to employ it. Francisco Alvarez is headed to the majors. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Late Thursday night, source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo that the Mets...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday

NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny Machado also connected for the Padres, who can claim their first playoff spot in a full season since 2006 on Sunday when they send lefty Blake Snell to the mound for the series finale. They got some help when Miami beat Milwaukee 4-3. San Diego leads Philadelphia by two games for the second of three NL wild cards. The Padres beat St. Louis in a first-round series after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. With Clevinger (7-7) and Dylan Cease (14-8) locked in a duel after each allowed a home run in the first inning, the Padres knocked the Chicago right-hander out of the game before he could get an out in the sixth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job

Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
BOSTON, MA

