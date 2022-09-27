ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.

Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.

Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Music producer ‘killed in knife attack in front of parents on school run’

A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
London Marathon 2022: Start time, route, odds and everything you need to know

The TCS London Marathon is here with the streets of London set to be filled with spectators to cheer on around 50,000 runners. Sir Mo Farah unfortunately was forced to pull out with a hip injury, but last year’s winner winner Sisay Lemma is back, while Kenenisa Bekele also runs - the Ethipian is the only man in the field to run under 2 hours 2 minutes with Eliud Kipchoge the only man faster in history. Look out for Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei in the elite women’s field, with her battle against Ethipians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Ashete Bekere likely to...
SPORTS
UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thousands turn out for nationwide protests against cost of living crisis

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the UK on Saturday to protest against the cost of living crisis, climate change and to show support for striking rail workers who are involved in an ongoing row with bosses over pay and conditions.Some attendees also used the wave of nationwide demonstrations to voice their anger at the government’s recent mini-Budget.Lily Holder, 29, who was taking part in a march at King’s Cross in London organised by Enough is Enough – a group founded by trade unions and community organisations to campaign against the rising cost of fuel...
PROTESTS
King set to miss international climate change summit

King Charles will not attend next month’s Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, it has emerged. The Sunday Times reported that Liz Truss had objected to him attending the gathering during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month. Neither Downing Street...
ENVIRONMENT
Entertainment
World
Liverpool F.C.
Leandro Trossard hat-trick snatches Brighton brilliant draw at Liverpool

They are accustomed to the No 11 scoring hat-tricks at Anfield. It is just that it is normally Mohamed Salah, rather than Leandro Trossard. Yet the Belgian garnished Roberto De Zerbi’s bow as Brighton manager with a historic hat-trick. Not since Arsenal’s Andrey Arshavin scored four in 2009 had a visiting player left Anfield with a treble to his name in a Premier League game. Trossard did to ensure that, on a day of fluctuating emotions and a rapidly shifting scoreline, Brighton deservedly avoided defeat.For De Zerbi, it seemed an ideal start when his side surged into a 2-0 lead;...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain.The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was marred by clashes with police who tried but mostly failed to confiscate ballot boxes. The pro-independence side won by a landslide, but most Catalans in favor of remaining in Spain stayed home as pro-union political parties boycotted the vote. Polls then and now show that the wealthy northeast region is roughly equally divided over the...
SOCIETY
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective

Brendan Rodgers admits visiting a hospice has helped put Leicester’s struggles into perspective.The Foxes boss took time to reflect during the international break and spent time at a hospice in Northern Ireland.It helped shape his outlook and Rodgers was bullish ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit on Monday.The Foxes are winless and bottom of the Premier League but Rodgers has had time to take stock after his time in Belfast.“It was a chance to put things into perspective,” he said. “There is a children’s hospice and an adults’ hospice. Life is put in perspective there.“You think you suffer in football and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liz Truss ‘advised King Charles to not give speech at upcoming climate summit’

Liz Truss reportedly told King Charles to abandon his plans to attend the Cop27 climate summit next month. Charles wanted to give a speech at the conference in Egypt but has had to put to the plans on ice after Ms Truss intervened, The Sunday Times has reported. Ms Truss apparently put a stop to the speech during a personal audience with the King last month. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday night that Charles would not attend the conference. Charles is a prominent climate campaigner and had been invited to attend the Cop27 summit.“He had to think very carefully...
LIZ TRUSS
SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday.His comments come after a key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, signalled ministers are looking to shrink the overall size of the state alongside falling tax rates.Mr Clarke told The Times: “My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our...
POLITICS
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham.A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal from outside the box in his 65th match for the Gunners before Kane levelled from the spot to take his tally in this fixture to 14 in 18 appearances.Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United remain an attractive prospect for top players – and already boast some of the best talent in the world.The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of a rebuild in the wake of a wretched season that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder as the side stumbled home sixth.That miserable run continued in the first two matches of Ten Hag’s reign but the United boss has overseen an impressive turnaround since, with new signings make a promising start to life in the north-west.The Red Devils are aiming for a fifth straight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club.The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.There is no alarm about the situation at the club as Guardiola prefers shorter-term contracts and both of his previous two extensions have been signed at late stages.Yet the time will come when the current champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
What the papers say – October 2

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages.A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.OBSERVER: “Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Uj6WBzbLHU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2022Senior Government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.Sunday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Tories tell Truss: U-turn now or face...
U.K.
Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘vile racists’ after school suffers online abuse

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...
SOCIETY
Young Tories’ leader apologises for calling Birmingham ‘a dump’

The leader of the Young Conservatives Network has apologised for his “ill-conceived” comments about Birmingham after he called the city “a dump”.Daniel Grainger, head of the Young Conservatives Network (YCN), sparked outrage after making disparaging remarks on Twitter about the nation’s second-largest city, currently hosting the party conference.In a furious response, Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, told Grainger to “grow up” – urging him to leave the city and reflect on his remarks.“Off you pop then, and take anyone with the same views with you,” said Mr Street. “Try and take some time to grow up...
POLITICS
Showers unlikely to dampen spirits of 50,000 runners taking on London Marathon

Rain showers are likely to keep London Marathon runners cool on Sunday when 50,000 people race 26.2 miles through the capital.Elite runners and fast club runners will be at the front of the pack – but around 40,000 of those taking part are there for a personal challenge, a charity fundraiser or the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London always offers.The race will be started by Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott, from England’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 winning team.Williamson will sound the buzzer for the wheelchair races to begin at around 8.50am, White will start...
SPORTS
