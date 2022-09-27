ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 10

Rolf Storz
3d ago

Very interesting—never heard that before but it makes perfect sense. Thanks for sharing that👍😁

Reply
10
Related
fox35orlando.com

Watch out: Fire ants lurking in Orlando floodwaters

Although Hurricane Ian is preparing to leave Florida, the catastrophic impact of the storm remains in and around the entire state. Between the buildings that were destroyed, the cars that have sunken, it seems as if the threat is gone. But, with the storm surges that bought floodwaters to Florida's coastline as well as the Orlando metro area, there is another threat — really tiny creatures who also evacuated in the midst of Hurricane Ian. Fire ants.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida

Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Floridians#Hurricane Ian
The Hill

Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties

Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy