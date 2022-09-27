There’s a wink of irony to the title of EST Gee’s latest album, I Never Felt Nun, which forms a loose trilogy with 2020’s I Dont Feel Nun and I Still Dont Feel Nun, in case you missed the point. The latest project from the Kentucky rapper often plays like a headfirst descent into his most despairing emotions and bleakest experiences. Where fellow Louisville native Jack Harlow, whose co-sign introduced Gee to a larger national audience, aspires toward the kind of pop-rap suited to Super Bowl halftime shows, Gee bleeds his heart out, peeling back the skin to reveal a darker reality in his native city. Alongside high-profile features for Future and Megan Thee Stallion, EST Gee has tapped into a larger network as a new recruit to Yo Gotti’s expanded CMG label—Gee’s relentless hustle and unvarnished emotionality makes for a natural fit alongside profound songwriters like Mozzy and ferocious spitters like 42 Dugg, with whom he released this year’s collaborative Last Ones Left.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO