Chat Pile Share New Video for “The Mask”: Watch
The Oklahoma City band Chat Pile have shared a video for their song “The Mask.” Directed by Juan Vargas, the video for the song off their new album God’s Country stars Katie Smith, Anastasia Munoz , Claire Carson, and Marcy Delacruz. It’s a visual that includes creepy masks and creepy dolls, befitting a song where someone screams, “Line up the animals/Sirloin stockade.” Watch it below.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Reveals She & Diddy 'See Other People': 'We Single But We're Dating'
Yung Miami and Diddy have been looking boo’d up all year long, but they’re still not officially an item, according to the City Girls rapper. In a new interview with XXL, Miami opened up about her relationship with the Bad Boy boss, which she revealed is still very much non-exclusive.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 10th Child Into The World
NBA YoungBoy is now a father of 10 after welcoming another addition to his sizeable brood. The Baton Rouge native announced the birth of a baby boy — whose mother is the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle — on Wednesday (September 28). The 22-year-old posted a photo...
BET
Yung Miami Dishes On Her Relationship With Diddy, Plus Talks Co-Parenting With Her Ex!
Yung Miami’s evolution is nothing short of epic. Her ability to connect with anyone on a human level is what sets her apart from other celebrities. It’s also her unwavering authenticity, as seen on and off social media. The 305 star recently sat down with XXL to talk...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
BET
Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Should Not Be Judged Over Oscars' Slap: 'People Make Mistakes'
Authorities are looking at possible foes and taking steps to go through the 30-year-old rapper’s personal life to see who he was associated with. Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter because two bystanders were hit by gunfire. Every city has its own fashion...
Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Sink
Coco Austin on Sunday responded to the backlash she's received online for washing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink. Austin, who is married to rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday of her daughter, Chanel, looking at a tablet while bathing in a sink. The post resulted in negative comments from people who said Austin's daughter was too old for such treatment.
‘A life cut entirely too short’: stars pay tribute to Coolio after death at 59
Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in 1995 film that featured hit single Gangsta’s Paradise, among those to pay respects
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
I Never Felt Nun
There’s a wink of irony to the title of EST Gee’s latest album, I Never Felt Nun, which forms a loose trilogy with 2020’s I Dont Feel Nun and I Still Dont Feel Nun, in case you missed the point. The latest project from the Kentucky rapper often plays like a headfirst descent into his most despairing emotions and bleakest experiences. Where fellow Louisville native Jack Harlow, whose co-sign introduced Gee to a larger national audience, aspires toward the kind of pop-rap suited to Super Bowl halftime shows, Gee bleeds his heart out, peeling back the skin to reveal a darker reality in his native city. Alongside high-profile features for Future and Megan Thee Stallion, EST Gee has tapped into a larger network as a new recruit to Yo Gotti’s expanded CMG label—Gee’s relentless hustle and unvarnished emotionality makes for a natural fit alongside profound songwriters like Mozzy and ferocious spitters like 42 Dugg, with whom he released this year’s collaborative Last Ones Left.
thesource.com
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg To Open Restaurant With Gordon Ramsay
Snoop Dogg has announced plans to open up a new restaurant alongside famed chef Gordon Ramsay. The West Coast legend – who has previously linked up with cooking legend Martha Stewart on a number of occasions – announced the collaboration with the Hells Kitchen chef in an interview with The Mirror.
Mavi Shares New Song “Doves”: Listen
Mavi has shared another new track from his forthcoming album Laughing So Hard It Hurts. The new song, “Doves,” is produced by Dylvinci. Check it out below. After issuing his debut album Let the Sun Talk in 2019, the rapper followed it with the End of the Earth EP last year. He joined the Alchemist on “Miracle Baby” last year, too.
BET
Charlamagne Tha God Shuts Down Rumors About Remy Ma Replacing Angela Yee As New Co-Host
Charlamagne Tha God cleared up rumors about Remy Ma becoming the new co-host in an interview with Doechii during their Breakfast Club interview on Monday (September 26). The “Persuasive” musician asked about Angela Yee’s whereabouts, to which the Hell Of A Week host responded and shared his former co-host was in Chicago before letting the rapper know Yee has own her show.
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
Chefs Are Disclosing The "Restaurant Red Flags" You Should Always Watch Out For When You're Out To Eat
"Watch out for a menu that says 'no substitutions.'"
Complex
Gucci Mane Says He Regrets Pookie Loc Jab During ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Jeezy
Gucci Mane admitted one regret from his infamous Verzuz with Jeezy. The music battle took place in late 2020, more than 15 years after the Southern rappers began their nasty feud. Of course, viewers expected the broadcast to get somewhat heated, but were shocked when Gucci decided to play “The Truth”—a scathing diss track that seemingly referenced Jeezy’s late associates, Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III.
