Pitchfork

Chat Pile Share New Video for “The Mask”: Watch

The Oklahoma City band Chat Pile have shared a video for their song “The Mask.” Directed by Juan Vargas, the video for the song off their new album God’s Country stars Katie Smith, Anastasia Munoz , Claire Carson, and Marcy Delacruz. It’s a visual that includes creepy masks and creepy dolls, befitting a song where someone screams, “Line up the animals/Sirloin stockade.” Watch it below.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 10th Child Into The World

NBA YoungBoy is now a father of 10 after welcoming another addition to his sizeable brood. The Baton Rouge native announced the birth of a baby boy — whose mother is the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle — on Wednesday (September 28). The 22-year-old posted a photo...
Pusha T
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless

Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
Newsweek

Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Sink

Coco Austin on Sunday responded to the backlash she's received online for washing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink. Austin, who is married to rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday of her daughter, Chanel, looking at a tablet while bathing in a sink. The post resulted in negative comments from people who said Austin's daughter was too old for such treatment.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”

Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
Pitchfork

I Never Felt Nun

There’s a wink of irony to the title of EST Gee’s latest album, I Never Felt Nun, which forms a loose trilogy with 2020’s I Dont Feel Nun and I Still Dont Feel Nun, in case you missed the point. The latest project from the Kentucky rapper often plays like a headfirst descent into his most despairing emotions and bleakest experiences. Where fellow Louisville native Jack Harlow, whose co-sign introduced Gee to a larger national audience, aspires toward the kind of pop-rap suited to Super Bowl halftime shows, Gee bleeds his heart out, peeling back the skin to reveal a darker reality in his native city. Alongside high-profile features for Future and Megan Thee Stallion, EST Gee has tapped into a larger network as a new recruit to Yo Gotti’s expanded CMG label—Gee’s relentless hustle and unvarnished emotionality makes for a natural fit alongside profound songwriters like Mozzy and ferocious spitters like 42 Dugg, with whom he released this year’s collaborative Last Ones Left.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg To Open Restaurant With Gordon Ramsay

Snoop Dogg has announced plans to open up a new restaurant alongside famed chef Gordon Ramsay. The West Coast legend – who has previously linked up with cooking legend Martha Stewart on a number of occasions – announced the collaboration with the Hells Kitchen chef in an interview with The Mirror.
Pitchfork

Mavi Shares New Song “Doves”: Listen

Mavi has shared another new track from his forthcoming album Laughing So Hard It Hurts. The new song, “Doves,” is produced by Dylvinci. Check it out below. After issuing his debut album Let the Sun Talk in 2019, the rapper followed it with the End of the Earth EP last year. He joined the Alchemist on “Miracle Baby” last year, too.
BET

Charlamagne Tha God Shuts Down Rumors About Remy Ma Replacing Angela Yee As New Co-Host

Charlamagne Tha God cleared up rumors about Remy Ma becoming the new co-host in an interview with Doechii during their Breakfast Club interview on Monday (September 26). The “Persuasive” musician asked about Angela Yee’s whereabouts, to which the Hell Of A Week host responded and shared his former co-host was in Chicago before letting the rapper know Yee has own her show.
Complex

Gucci Mane Says He Regrets Pookie Loc Jab During ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Jeezy

Gucci Mane admitted one regret from his infamous Verzuz with Jeezy. The music battle took place in late 2020, more than 15 years after the Southern rappers began their nasty feud. Of course, viewers expected the broadcast to get somewhat heated, but were shocked when Gucci decided to play “The Truth”—a scathing diss track that seemingly referenced Jeezy’s late associates, Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

