ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7ESN_0iC6oHAF00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Ashland man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a truck stop on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business. The man told police the suspect had shot at him after they had a disagreement inside the business.

Police said nobody was injured in the shooting, and the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Nathan Russell Bullock, of Ashland, and police obtained warrants for his arrest. Bullock turned himself in to investigators on Monday, Sept. 26. Warrants for attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were served.

Richmond City Council approves developer for $2.4 billion Diamond District project

Bullock was held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Truck Stop#Violent Crime#Richmond City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
foxrichmond.com

Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man critically hurt. Police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street while executing a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the approach, police say shots were fired by a suspect. Officers fired...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday. At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, crews saw...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy