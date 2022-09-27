Read full article on original website
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
After opening last year, taco chain closes its only Columbus location
Barra Tacos (not to be confused with Barrio Tacos) has shuttered its only Central Ohio location, according to a sign posted to the eatery’s front door. The restaurant, which was located at 3051 Northwest Blvd., opened its only Central Ohio restaurant in early 2021. While the eatery still lists...
614now.com
Service Bar will officially reopen next month
The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
614now.com
Experience Columbus launches new Columbus Style Pizza Trail
While the Columbus Ale Trail is great, and the Distillery Trail is worth a weekend jaunt, we’ll push anything aside for pizza. And now, a brand-new trail will be highlighting the very best of Columbus Style pies. The Columbus Style Pizza Trail, created by Experience Columbus, has curated a...
614now.com
Popular Indian eatery opening new restaurant in Powell
While Powell is already home to restaurant hotspots like Novella Osteria and Local Roots, another popular concept is adding a new location there. Awadh India Restaurant will be opening a new eatery at 8736 Moreland St. in Powell. The restaurant did not say when the new location will open, but...
Haunted Columbus: The ghosts history of Granville’s historic Buxton Inn
Kristina Wertman wasn’t a believer, so she understands why you might be skeptical, too. Wertman, who has worked at Granville’s Buxton Inn for 20 years, was warned by the inn’s then-owners, Orrville and Audrey Orr, about the spirits that haunted the place. “When I first interviewed here,...
614now.com
Massive new development planning to add brewery, winery, dining and 1,000 apartments to South High
The developers behind The Fort are planning to bring a massive new project to the south side. Named Steelton Village, it would add 26 acres of mixed-use development to the area surrounding the 240,000 square-foot former Seagrave Company building where part of The Fort stands on South High Street. The...
614now.com
The official World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship is taking place in Ohio next month
For the second year in a row, Major League Eating will bring the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship to the state of Ohio. On Oct. 9, the event–which will feature some of the highest-rated competitive eaters in the world–will take place at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville, Ohio. Destination Outlets is approximately 45 minutes from downtown Columbus.
614now.com
New members-only club built in a unique historic home will open in November
If you don’t know what you’re looking for, there’s a good chance you might overshoot 80 East Bourbon & Cocktail Club—downtown Powell’s sleek new members-only club—on your drive to visit the spot. And for owner Gretchen Bonasera, that’s all part of the plan.
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
614now.com
Haunted Columbus: Ghost stories from Kelton House Museum
Leading up to Halloween, we’ll be releasing several stories that profile the supposedly paranormal history of some of the most haunted locations in the Columbus area. Make sure to catch them all, but if you miss out on any, they’ll also appear in the October issue of 614 Magazine.
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
columbusnavigator.com
Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?
For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Food and bottles fly at workers in Westerville restaurant assault
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed. Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo […]
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Two injured after car crashes into pole near AutoZone on East Broad St.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a pole near an AutoZone store on East Broad Street, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of East Broad St. in Reynoldsburg and found a car has crashed into a […]
