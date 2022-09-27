ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

614now.com

After opening last year, taco chain closes its only Columbus location

Barra Tacos (not to be confused with Barrio Tacos) has shuttered its only Central Ohio location, according to a sign posted to the eatery’s front door. The restaurant, which was located at 3051 Northwest Blvd., opened its only Central Ohio restaurant in early 2021. While the eatery still lists...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Service Bar will officially reopen next month

The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Experience Columbus launches new Columbus Style Pizza Trail

While the Columbus Ale Trail is great, and the Distillery Trail is worth a weekend jaunt, we’ll push anything aside for pizza. And now, a brand-new trail will be highlighting the very best of Columbus Style pies. The Columbus Style Pizza Trail, created by Experience Columbus, has curated a...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular Indian eatery opening new restaurant in Powell

While Powell is already home to restaurant hotspots like Novella Osteria and Local Roots, another popular concept is adding a new location there. Awadh India Restaurant will be opening a new eatery at 8736 Moreland St. in Powell. The restaurant did not say when the new location will open, but...
POWELL, OH
614now.com

The official World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship is taking place in Ohio next month

For the second year in a row, Major League Eating will bring the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship to the state of Ohio. On Oct. 9, the event–which will feature some of the highest-rated competitive eaters in the world–will take place at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville, Ohio. Destination Outlets is approximately 45 minutes from downtown Columbus.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
614now.com

Haunted Columbus: Ghost stories from Kelton House Museum

Leading up to Halloween, we’ll be releasing several stories that profile the supposedly paranormal history of some of the most haunted locations in the Columbus area. Make sure to catch them all, but if you miss out on any, they’ll also appear in the October issue of 614 Magazine.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?

For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food and bottles fly at workers in Westerville restaurant assault

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed. Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH

