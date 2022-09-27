Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
614now.com
The official World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship is taking place in Ohio next month
For the second year in a row, Major League Eating will bring the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship to the state of Ohio. On Oct. 9, the event–which will feature some of the highest-rated competitive eaters in the world–will take place at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville, Ohio. Destination Outlets is approximately 45 minutes from downtown Columbus.
614now.com
Service Bar will officially reopen next month
The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
614now.com
Haunted Columbus: The ghosts history of Granville’s historic Buxton Inn
Kristina Wertman wasn’t a believer, so she understands why you might be skeptical, too. Wertman, who has worked at Granville’s Buxton Inn for 20 years, was warned by the inn’s then-owners, Orrville and Audrey Orr, about the spirits that haunted the place. “When I first interviewed here,...
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
614now.com
Experience Columbus launches new Columbus Style Pizza Trail
While the Columbus Ale Trail is great, and the Distillery Trail is worth a weekend jaunt, we’ll push anything aside for pizza. And now, a brand-new trail will be highlighting the very best of Columbus Style pies. The Columbus Style Pizza Trail, created by Experience Columbus, has curated a...
614now.com
After opening last year, taco chain closes its only Columbus location
Barra Tacos (not to be confused with Barrio Tacos) has shuttered its only Central Ohio location, according to a sign posted to the eatery’s front door. The restaurant, which was located at 3051 Northwest Blvd., opened its only Central Ohio restaurant in early 2021. While the eatery still lists...
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
Farm and Dairy
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for June 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for June 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,250,000; 6676 Walnut Valley Dr., Galena; Susan K. and Tim K. Conlan, trustees, from Michael C. and Julie D. Butler.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WSYX ABC6
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
