Hurricane Ian live tracker: 'About to make landfall' in the Carolinas. First deaths confirmed in Florida.
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: Biden says storm is ‘likely to rank among worst’ in US history
Florida death toll rises after storm devastated a large swath of the state, and now landfall is imminent in South Carolina
Live Updates: Florida officials fear death toll will rise
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: Officials in Florida fear the death toll from Hurricane Ian could rise substantially, given the wide swath of the state swamped by the storm. After making landfall with some of the highest windspeeds for a hurricane over U.S. territory, the storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people have been confirmed dead in the U.S. Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said responders have focused so far on “hasty” searches, aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, which will be followed by two additional waves of searches.
