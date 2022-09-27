Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 28
No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 1 Westfield vs. Summit, 4 p.m. No. 3 Rutgers Prep at North Hunterdon, 4 p.m. No. 6 Ramapo vs. Hackensack, 7 p.m. No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 8 Red Bank Catholic at Rumson-Fair...
Boys soccer: Hudson County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Kearny, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hudson County Tournament. The top four seeds - Kearny, Union City, St. Peter’s Prep and Harrison - were awarded byes into the quarterfinals. BRACKET: HUDSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The play-in round begins Thursday,...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Girls volleyball Top 20: Strictly business at the top as 3 new teams join the list
Except for the very top teams in the state, it was another rollercoaster of a week in girls volleyball. The bottom-half of the ranking continues to shuffle a few teams in and out with each passing week, so have a look at some of the newer programs to enter NJ.com’s latest Top 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls Tennis: Results, featured coverage, and links for Fri.-Sun., Sept. 30-Oct. 2
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. As always, please report scores...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 5
Week 4 leaves us with plenty to talk about and Week 5 has a lot to look forward to, so this edition of the North Jersey notebook is jam-packed with nuggets. From premiere matchups to eye-opening developments and impressive feats and streaks, this one has it all.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0