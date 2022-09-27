After three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, there is only one out of 32 teams that’s 0-3. It’s the Las Vegas Raiders. And it’s not like the Raiders are bereft of talent. They ended last season as a playoff team and added stars like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones this offseason. So, what’s the big difference between last season and this one? First-year head coach Josh McDaniels. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator hasn’t figured out a winning formula yet for his new team, and if the Raiders Week 4 game against the division rival Denver Broncos ends in a loss, the fire Josh McDaniels call will only get louder. Here are three of the biggest reasons McDaniels could be on the hot seat already if Raiders lose in Week 4 vs. Broncos.

