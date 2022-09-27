Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB・
Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just one win away from setting a franchise wins record. Craig Kimbrel got the call in an extra-innings affair against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the Dodgers will have to wait at least one more day to set the record as the 34-year-old’s struggles continued. Kimbrel allowed three walks (though […] The post Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Braves-Mets NL East tiebreaker scenarios, rules, preview and more
The race for the top seed in the NL East might just come down to a series between two titans. The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are in a dead heat for one of the first-round byes in the 2022 MLB playoffs. With just one game separating the two teams, their upcoming three-game […] The post 2022 MLB Playoffs: Braves-Mets NL East tiebreaker scenarios, rules, preview and more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist
The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022
Don’t look now, but the Miami Marlins will host the Milwaukee Brewers for the second-straight night with major playoff implications on the line! Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick will be made. Despite missing out on the postseason in back-to-back years and having been playing for confidence and pride […] The post MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is your last run’: Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina receive emotional message from Oli Marmol after division title win
There’s still a very long way to go but the St. Louis Cardinals have just taken a big step closer to winning a World Series in the final season of the tandem of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. After the Cardinals officially locked up the National League Central division title with a 6-2 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol gave a touching message to the two veterans who are still in play for a fairytale ending to their legendary careers.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will travel to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series this weekend at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore comes into this one with an […] The post MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields: 3 bold predictions for Bears QB in Week 4 vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 to face the New York Giants. Can the Bears win on the road to move to 3-1 on the season? Will the Giants bounce back from last week’s setback in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd? Looking ahead to Week 4, here are our Justin […] The post Justin Fields: 3 bold predictions for Bears QB in Week 4 vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs star in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 4, two Super Bowl candidates square off on Sunday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Chiefs suffered a huge upset in Week 3 when they were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17. Costly errors were to blame. Looking ahead to Week 4, here are our Patrick Mahomes Week 4 predictions as he takes on the Buccaneers.
Packers icon Clay Matthews gets real on huge regret amid retirement news
Clay Matthews is one of the most beloved players of all time by Green Bay Packers fans. The feeling is mutual. In fact, Matthews admitted that one of his biggest regrets is not being able to retire from football as a member of the Packers. Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN:
‘Come get it’: Carlos Correa sends stern message to Twins amid free agency rumors
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins will be one of the top free agents when Major League players are eligible to sign free-agent contracts five days after the World Series ends. Correa signed with the Twins after the conclusion of the 2021 season, but it was just a one-year deal....
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Josh McDaniels could be on the hot seat already if Raiders lose in Week 4 vs. Broncos
After three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, there is only one out of 32 teams that’s 0-3. It’s the Las Vegas Raiders. And it’s not like the Raiders are bereft of talent. They ended last season as a playoff team and added stars like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones this offseason. So, what’s the big difference between last season and this one? First-year head coach Josh McDaniels. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator hasn’t figured out a winning formula yet for his new team, and if the Raiders Week 4 game against the division rival Denver Broncos ends in a loss, the fire Josh McDaniels call will only get louder. Here are three of the biggest reasons McDaniels could be on the hot seat already if Raiders lose in Week 4 vs. Broncos.
Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history
The biggest hit delivered Wednesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important […] The post Eduardo Escobar pulls off insane feat not seen in nearly 30 years of Mets history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scott Servais’ bold guarantee as Mariners sit on edge of breaking historic MLB playoff drought
Scott Servais’ bold guarantee as Mariners sit on edge of breaking historic MLB playoff droughtThe Seattle Mariners are on the brink of breaking their two-decade long MLB playoff drought. After walking off the Texas Rangers on Thursday, the team needs only one more win to clinch a Wild Card spot. With seven games left, Seattle […] The post Scott Servais’ bold guarantee as Mariners sit on edge of breaking historic MLB playoff drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
