Syracuse, NY — Hurricane Ian is proving to be a different type of challenge for Central New York natives that have never experienced a hurricane head-on. After moving to Florida to be closer to their sons and to escape the snow, the Childers find themselves dealing with a different type of storm. Instead of salting the driveway and bundling up to shovel the cars out, the Childers built a safe room and took water out of their pool to prepare for Hurricane Ian. They say they are unsure of what to expect from their first hurricane.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO