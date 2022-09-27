Read full article on original website
Missing Ithaca woman located in "good health," police say
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca police released on update at 9:30 on Friday morning saying Jackson was located in good health. The Ithaca Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a missing woman who police believe could be in danger. Marie Jackson, 72, left her residence around 6:00 p.m....
Former Solvay Bank employee arrested after stealing $14K from customer's account
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Liverpool man and former employee at a Solvay Bank is facing charges after New York State Police say he stole over $14,000 from a 72-year-old woman’s account through fraudulent transactions between April and June of 2022. Troopers arrested Anthony Walker on Wednesday after...
Syracuse Police and Syracuse City School District continue to investigate bruises on child
Syracuse, NY — A 4-year-old in Syracuse is still not in school after coming home with injuries on September 20. Syracuse police and the Syracuse City School District are still investigating to find out what happened at McKinley-Brighton Elementary School. “The more time that goes by, the better,” says...
Syracuse police finds 90 doses of fentanyl and a stolen gun after a traffic stop
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police recovered 90 doses of presumptive fentanyl and a stolen handgun after a traffic stop at the 1500 block of First North Street. Around 8:06 p.m. on Thursday September 15th, two Syracuse police officers were working a uniformed detail and patrolling the 1500 block of First North Street because it has been a location of recent illegal drug activity.
Suspect in Solvay deadly shooting arrested by detectives
SOLVAY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse in connection to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Richard Anderson of Syracuse that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was...
Onondaga County Sheriff's office warns of phone scam
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public about a recurring phone scam. They say the scam involves a suspect calling the public on the telephone stating they are a Deputy or Supervisor with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect informs...
Husband of Syracuse City court judge detained at Rochester airport with loaded gun
Rochester, N.Y. — Alfonso Davis, husband of Syracuse City Court Judge, Felicia Pitts-Davis is being detained in the Monroe County jail after TSA at the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport detected he was carrying a loaded gun Tuesday morning. Davis claimed he didn't know that he had a...
ESM high school student arrested for school shooting threat over the weekend
East Syracuse, NY — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student has been arrested in connection to a school shooting threat posted over the weekend. Manlius police say they were made aware of the social media threat on Sunday. They say it was originally texted to a student who then took a screenshot and posted it online. The school district held classes remotely on Monday and returned to in-person learning on Tuesday.
Camillus woman accused of abusing 11-year-old son makes court appearance
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Camillus woman accused of abusing and torturing her 11-year-old son for several years appeared in Onondaga County court Friday morning for a conference hearing. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf is facing five charges in connection with the alleged abuse, including felonies. According to police documents, investigators believe...
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
Move Over Awareness Festival happening in Clinton Square in Syracuse on Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Move Over Awareness Festival is meant to raise awareness among neighbors about the state's Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when possible if an emergency or service vehicle is pulled over on the side of the road. The law aims to protect law enforcement and other first responders on the sides of roadways.
CNY family recounts first hurricane after moving to Florida
Syracuse, NY — Hurricane Ian is proving to be a different type of challenge for Central New York natives that have never experienced a hurricane head-on. After moving to Florida to be closer to their sons and to escape the snow, the Childers find themselves dealing with a different type of storm. Instead of salting the driveway and bundling up to shovel the cars out, the Childers built a safe room and took water out of their pool to prepare for Hurricane Ian. They say they are unsure of what to expect from their first hurricane.
Phoenix Dentist to pay $60,000 after enabling staff member access to oxycodone
Phoenix, NY — Dr. Omar Guesmia, of Phoenix, New York will pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that he, and his dentistry practice, “Gentle Dental Care,” violated the Controlled Substances Act by enabling an office staff member to use an electronic prescription system to obtain oxycodone for their own use.
Hurricane Ian leaves CNY neighbors stuck in Florida
Pompano Beach, F.L. — Hurricane Ian is sweeping through Florida and leaving many fearing the damages the storm is bringing, that includes Central New Yorkers who are there on Vacation or currently residing there. Tracy Giannone is from Syracuse but went on Vacation to Clearwater, FL with her fiancé...
Wegmans to offer two drive-thru flu shot clinics this weekend
DEWITT, N.Y. — Wegmans is making it safe and easy for residents to get their flu shots by offering drive-thru flu shot clinics for children, adults and seniors at two of its Central New York locations this weekend. On Saturday, October 1st, the Wegmans in Fairmount will offer the...
New York State Police provide humanitarian aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
Hatillo, Puerto Rico — New York State Police say they continue to provide humanitarian aid in multiple areas of Puerto Rico after the island was hit by Hurricane Fiona. They say they have provided support, and have made connections with residents of Puerto Rico.
Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
Local Sysco drivers, warehouse workers go on strike
WARNERS, N.Y. — Sysco employees based in Warners, Onondaga County began striking Wednesday morning, calling for what they said are overdue pay increases. Employees said they were promised wage increases for working during the pandemic which they said have not been met. The employees are truck drivers and warehouse...
CNY car dealer on board with Gov. Hochul's zero emission plan
Car dealers in Central New York are on board with Governor Kathy Hochul's plan that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The plan comes after California announced the same agenda back in August. Crest Cadillac co-owner...
Gov. Hochul to require all cars, pickups, SUVs sold in NYS to be zero emissions by 2035
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take major regulatory action Thursday that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The step to achieving significant greenhouse...
