Video of A$AP Rocky struggling to make his way out of a raging mosh pit has gone viral. The 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival took place over the weekend with A$AP Rocky headlining the second day of the three-day festival on Sept. 24. During his set, which ended up being cut short, Rocky decided to stage-dive into the crowd and had a helluva time getting out. In the hectic clip, Rocky is seen in a sea of humanity struggling to break free, as he appears to be getting pulled in all directions. Rocky looks very uncomfortable while he fights to get loose.

