It may take days before fuel becomes available in Citrus
Motorists may have to wait a while longer until local gas stations have their fuel supplies replenished. “It’s going to vary, depending on a lot of factors,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Each business is likely affected differently. But gas stations without power will not be able to pump fuel.
County commission says, 'no monkey business' in Levy
BRONSON — It’s not just Levy County citizens who are leery about JOINN Laboratories $5.5 million land purchase. At the Sept. 20 meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was an email from an individual in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who stirred most conversation around the Chinese-based company’s acquisition of 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
Power company working to restore power at nearby apartment complex
A large oak tree is down at the Hill and Pine apartment complex on South Pine Avenue and West Hill Street in Inverness. Duke Energy crews are on scene restoring power.
Inverness council considers next step in latest affordable housing project
One of the last city permitting requirements for a proposed seniors, affordable housing project for Inverness will be a focus Tuesday for the city’s council. Green Mills Group, which built the Colonnade Apartments affordable housing project in Inverness, is proposing to build a seniors only affordable housing, 100-unit complex at 1940 Forest Drive, also in Inverness.
Hospital board sells additional property
The Citrus County Hospital Board sold another of its properties this month in the board’s effort to put some of its real estate into private hands, back on the tax rolls, or improved and put to their best use. The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus...
Developers look to build affordable housing in Floral City
The local push by developers to build affordable housing could soon be felt in Floral City. Businessman Perry La Barca from New York and developer Matthew Imparato, of Clearwater, are looking to build 40-unit, affordable apartment building on 4.5 acres near U.S. 41 and South Bedford Road.
Tropical Storm watch, flood warning for Citrus has been lifted
Citrus County is no longer under a storm surge and areal flood warning as Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, per a news release from a CCSO spokeswoman. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Emergency Operations Center is now downgrading to a partial activation, level 2 status. From...
Citrus hurricane relief task force spearheads aid to hard-hit southern counties
Led by New Church Without Walls pastor Doug Alexander, a group of community leaders met Friday to strategize short-term and long-term plans to aid areas in the counties south of Citrus County that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian this past week. “We’ve been doing this for a lot of...
Most stores reopen Thursday; schools closed until Monday
Because the county was spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, most stores and restaurants reopened Thursday throughout Citrus County. Publix, Walmart, Dunkin and other chains were reported open for business at press time.
Car and Truck Show to be held
The 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show by Nature Coast Mustang Club will be at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This year they will be supporting Citrus County...
Postscript: Jerry Perryman: native Lecanto “tractor man,” lawman
Jerry Perryman “got the (John Deere) fever” as a teenager. A man named Edwin Rooks used to plow the fields near the Perryman family property in Lecanto and asked the teen if he wanted to take a ride on a tractor.
School Board approves purchase, discusses vaping
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Citrus County School Board held a special meeting where the board members approved the purchase of a 20-foot used refrigerated truck due to a more than a year delay of the previously approved new refrigerated truck from the factory. The purchase request states, “We just...
Editorial l Narcotics arrests by task force net more than $1 million
Lecanto drug bust six months in the making. Time well spent on combatting illegal drugs. Only 9 percent of Americans have a net worth of $1 million or more. Most of us are not in that category. If one wants to pursue this lofty goal, there are numerous publications and internet websites that give advice on becoming a millionaire.
