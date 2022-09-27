ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man caught trafficking guns from Georgia sentenced to 11 years in prison

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison after being caught trying to transport six guns from Georgia to sell. State Police pulled over Barrett R. Griffin III, 33, of North Brunswick, on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel in February and found five handguns, one assault rifle and four large capacity ammunition magazines in the vehicle’s trunk, the state Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BROWNS MILLS: WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO DWI AND KILLING TEEN DRIVER

Pemberton Twp. Woman Pleads Guilty to Driving While Impaired and Causing Fatal Collision that Killed Teen Driver. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that a 55-year-old Pemberton Township woman pled guilty today to driving while impaired and causing the death of a teenage motorist late last year during a head-on collision that occurred after drinking at a Browns Mills bar.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

