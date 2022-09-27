ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown, PA
Lehigh County, PA
WBRE

Man accused of making threats to kill a woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Pike County child reported missing

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)

Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Berks Weekly

Two males wanted by police for armed robbery in Leesport

The Northern Berks Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday, September 30, 2022 around 3pm at a residence in the 000 block of Hafer Road in Leesport. According to police, two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the victim’s residence. During the...
LEESPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plane crash victim identified

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading

READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident

EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

