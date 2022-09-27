Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
Armed Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In Ridley Township Shooting
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the gunman who shot a victim in Ridley Township on Friday, Sept. 23. Charles Koslosky, 42, fled from the 1400 block of W MacDade Boulevard in a black SUV after firing his gun at a man in a parking lot around 1 p.m., Ridley Township police said.
Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed off-duty police officer
Police say 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was behind the wheel of a 2009 BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai.
Resident Pistol-Whipped In Berks County Armed Robbery: Police
A resident was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery in Berks County, authorities said. It all went down in a house on Hafer Road in Leesport around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Central Berks Police Department. Two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts broke into the home, and pistol-whipped...
fox29.com
Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia. The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Police saw she was suffering gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PA Man Sentenced For Stabbing Aunt, Husband To Death In Poconos: Report
A Pennsylvania man who stabbed his aunt and her husband to death in the Poconos has learned his fate, WFMZ reports. Lancelot Fortune, 31, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the 2018 killings, the outlet says citing court documents.
Troopers shoot assault suspect dead outside bar
PLAINS TWP. — An intoxicated Pittston man who reportedly assaulted two people inside Old Tyme Charley’s and attempted to run down
Man accused of making threats to kill a woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
Video Store Cold Case: Two 20-Year-Olds’ 1993 Fatal Attack on the Job Remains Unsolved
As an indicator to just how cold an ongoing Bucks County cold case has gotten, its victims were two 20-year-old workers at a Warminster West Coast Video store — a chain that went defunct back in 2009. Joe Holden, CBS3, reported this tragedy’s decades-long investigation. Bryan Benson and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pike County child reported missing
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
Two males wanted by police for armed robbery in Leesport
The Northern Berks Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday, September 30, 2022 around 3pm at a residence in the 000 block of Hafer Road in Leesport. According to police, two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the victim’s residence. During the...
Pa. plane crash victim identified
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Guns, drugs and stolen vehicles seized after search of Middletown home
Joseph “Joey” Scott, 37, of Middletown Township, was recently charged after an investigation led authorities to a search of his Durham Road home and storage units in Philadelphia, where they located a stockpile of guns, drugs and stolen vehicles. Law enforcement officers recovered 10 handguns, including two illegally...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident
EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
Comments / 0