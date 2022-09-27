Buffalo Bills injuries quickly piling up, testing depth early in 2022 season

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season with one of the deepest rosters in the NFL. Heading into Week 1, the Bills had one of the best NFL defenses with talent at all three levels and a supporting cast on offense that made quarterback Josh Allen a favorite for NFL MVP. As Week 4 begins, the roster has thinned out quickly.

Things keep getting worse for Buffalo. It already faced the Miami Dolphins missing seven of its starters. While some players like defensive tackle Ed Oliver and safety Jordan Poyer will return in the near future, Micah Hyde is lost for the season . Unfortunately, the injury situation became direr during Sunday’s loss to Miami.

As the Bills prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, a matchup that will be extremely physical, the injury situation is only getting worse. Even before the NFL injury report comes out, the Bills are hurting at several key positions.

Related: Buffalo Bills schedule

the news only got worse on Monday for the team. Four more injuries were added to the list, affecting the team in critical areas. The “next man up” mentality is taking on a whole new meaning in Buffalo early this season. Here are the four injuries and their repercussions going forward:

Buffalo Bills secondary suffers latest blow with Christian Benford injury

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Benford was the early feel-good story of the season. A sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the rookie was thrust into the starting lineup far earlier than expected and he held his own. Unfortunately, he is now the latest Bills’ defensive back to go down. Benford is undergoing surgery for a broken hand, sidelining him for several weeks.

With the secondary already banged up, they will be scavenging the waiver wire and practice squads this week, as they are down to their last line of defense in the secondary. Buffalo is at least two weeks away from welcoming back all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, and a return date for cornerback Dane Jackson is unknown at this time.

Related: Takeaways from Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 loss

The team had to turn to J a’Marcus Ingram , an undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo for a large amount of the Dolphins game. As it stands today, we will be in for a big role against Lamar Jackson and the electric Ravens’ offense in Week 4.

Tommy Doyle’s torn ACL further drains offensive line depth

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This may be looked back upon as the biggest loss from the Dolphins’ game when all is said and done. Not only in terms of severity, but Doyle was a formidable backup for an already depleted offensive line. With all the injuries, it’s likely a position they won’t be able to upgrade on the wire, as other positions have become more of a priority. With lineman Bobby Hart returning from a suspension , he may be called into a starting role immediately as there are injuries at every position on the offensive line.

Josh Allen loses Jake Kumerow to high-ankle sprain

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While Jake Kumerow isn’t the flashiest name in the Bills’ offensive attack., he is an important one. Due to his blocking ability, coupled with the Gabe Davis injury, Kumerow played over 50% of the snap through two games before spraining his ankle against Miami. This will present a few interesting decisions for the Bills. They are sometimes too obvious on rushing plays, due to the presence of Kumerow over more skilled pass-catchers. Will this make Ken Dorsey, more inclined to deter from the run? What players or formations will be on the field when they do choose to run.

Related: Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey loses it after loss

Kumerow’s absence should open up more snaps for rookie Khalil Shakir. He shined in preseason and I imagine there are some untapped play calls with his name on them this year. This injury may reveal some of those earlier than the Bills hoped, but his big play ability is certainly attractive to an offense that needs more juice.

Ryan Bates uncertain for Week 4

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Starting right guard Ryan Bates left the game in Miami during the third quarter and was immediately put into concussion protocol. A huge story to follow throughout the week, the Bills have no leeway for more injuries on the offensive line. The Ravens, who have struggled generating pressure so far this season, would welcome a depleted line to M&T Bank Stadium this week. While concussions are tricky, I have to imagine Bates is hopeful he’ll be out there Sunday to help an already wounded offensive line.

More must-reads: