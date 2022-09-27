ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh security provider’s report finds ransomware attacks on businesses to be increasing

By Nate Doughty - Reporter, PittsburghInno
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAKn0_0iC6n3vX00

PITTSBURGH — A new report from a cybersecurity provider in Pittsburgh claimed that 20% of all ransomware attacks on businesses that it has ever received reports on have occurred in the past 12 months as scams are increasingly impacting consumers and businesses.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that can be downloaded to computers or other systems that prevents users from accessing these systems until a sum of money is paid to the attackers.

Per the latest annual report from Hornetsecurity Group, which is based in Germany but calls offices in Bakery Square the home of its U.S. operations, a survey of more than 2,000 IT leaders found that 24% of them reported being a victim of a ransomware attack, with one in five of those surveyed reporting that these incidents occurred in the past year.

James Earl Jones signals retirement from voicing Darth Vader Jones debuted as the legendary Star Wars villain’s voice in the 1977 film. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
DUQUESNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annual Report#Bakery Square#Attackers#Hornetsecurity Group#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.  Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Germany
beavercountyradio.com

Cranberry Police Looking for Khalid Johnson on Charges of F3 Retail Theft-Destroy And Five Additional Charges

(Photo courtesy of Pa Crime Stoppers) (Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of KHALID JOHNSON to please anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy