ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s massive wind field compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — As category 1 Hurricane Ian nears South Carolina, hundreds of miles of the East Coast have been experiencing tropical storm force winds ahead of the storm. In fact, Ian’s wind field is even larger than when it was making landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian alters the U.S. weather pattern, delivers chilly 40s to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian will make another landfall today, likely arriving in South Carolina as a category one hurricane. The large counterclockwise wind field around Ian is altering the broad weather pattern in the U.S., delivering chilly air from the Midwest and Northeast all the way down to Greater Houston where temperatures Friday morning are the coldest since April.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian makes the list of strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Southwest Coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. That means it was a strong category 4 hurricane, and will go down as one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the Continental U.S. Hurricane Ian’s...
FLORIDA STATE
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies again, 155 mph winds as it nears Florida

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian significantly strengthened Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 155 mph, making it a high-end category 4 hurricane. Category 5, the highest on the scale, begins at 156 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecast track calls for 155 mph winds...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
cw39.com

Tampa Bay goes dry after Ian pushes water out toward Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is recreating one of the most viral moments from Hurricane Irma in 2017: Some of Tampa’s iconic waterways drained of water, essentially turned into a beach. Water along the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, just outside the WFLA studio, started receding Wednesday...
TAMPA, FL
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina coast Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fierce wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are battering the South Carolina coast as the storm approaches landfall Friday morning. Storm Team 2 meteorologists say the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Georgetown around midday. The core of Hurricane Ian is approximately 55 miles offshore as of 10:40 a.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cw39.com

Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warning#Storm Surge#Hurricane Ian
cw39.com

‘Mattress Mack’ announces supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” is sending out a call for help. The Houston businessman is collecting items to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. McIngvale’s store, Gallery Furniture, is now accepting unused supplies at its North Freeway location to help those...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cw39.com

3 ways to watch the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas Governor debate Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive officer.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on CW39.com

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Central Texans can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on CW39.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of election day. They’ll meet this Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The debate will last an hour.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

This childhood choking hazard is an automatic visit to the ER

TEXAS – Pediatricians are warning parents of children under the age of four to be on the lookout for choking hazards. One of the biggest threats is button batteries. These small batteries are not only in toys, but can be found in a variety of small household items and watches.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy