Bachelor Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Are Reportedly Back Together!

 3 days ago
Bachelor couple Peter Weber, 31, and Kelley Flanagan, 30, are giving their relationship another go, Us Weekly reports.

A source says the exes are “full-on back together” after their split in December 2020.

The insider reveals the pilot and attorney “rekindled their romance this summer,and have been spending a lot of time together since then.”

He’s been “planning fun dates” and the pair is having “a lot of fun together” since they started seeing each other again.

The insider insists, “Peter wants to be in a serious, committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away. They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”

Us Weekly reports Peter and Kelley met before he took the lead on “The Bachelor” in 2019, and she surprised him as one of the contestants on his season.

While they didn’t find love on the show — he went on to have a broken engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and later pursued Madison Prewett — Peter and Kelley started dating in April 2020.

They split in December 2020, and then tried getting back together in early 2021, but it didn’t work out. The on-again, off-again couple had tongues wagging in August 2022 when they were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game, and again this month when they were seen dancing together at a gala for Tyler Cameron’s late mother.

