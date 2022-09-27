ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Clayton News Daily

Report: Panthers’ McCaffrey Will Likely Play vs. Cardinals

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will likely play in Carolina’s game against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Panthers star running back missed multiple practices this week. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott

View the original article to see embedded media. Whispers of a quarterback competition in Dallas have grown in recent weeks following the steady play of Cowboys backup Cooper Rush with starter Dak Prescott still out with a thumb injury. Owner Jerry Jones fanned the flames of a possible controversy last week when he said he’d welcome a competition as it would mean the team was playing well under Rush’s leadership.
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Maryland Coach: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Weighed Heavily on Taulia

Maryland picked up its fourth win of the season, defeating Michigan State 27-13 behind a strong defensive performance and an impressive outing from Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But after handing the Spartans their third consecutive loss of the season, Maryland coach Michael Locksley told reporters that it was a rough...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Clayton News Daily

NFL, NFLPA to Approve New Concussion Protocol After Tagovailoa Injury

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion evaluation last Sunday against the Bills continues to be under heavy criticism, the league and the NFLPA have agreed to modified rules surrounding the NFL’s concussion protocol. According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the changes to the protocol revolve around player instability, and...
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Bears Rule Out Starting Running Back David Montgomery vs. Giants

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery from Sunday’s game against the Giants. Montgomery, who did not practice at all this week, including on Friday, was listed as “Out” on Chicago’s final injury report with ankle and knee injuries. Defensive backs Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and Jaylon Johnson (quad) have also been ruled out for the Week 4 contest.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Browns' Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Falcons

Cleveland Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta. Garrett, 26, sustained a shoulder injury among other bumps and bruises following a car accident on Monday. "The latest is (he is) here today and continuing to rehab," Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash

Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced. Cleveland signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad to replace him. Garrett and a female...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Abby Wambach to Fully Divest From Brett Favre–Backed Company

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach intends to fully divest from a concussion drug company that is backed by Brett Favre. The company is at the center of a Mississippi welfare fraud case involving the former NFL quarterback, she told ESPN in an email this week. Wambach, a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job

Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
BOSTON, MA

