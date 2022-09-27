Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Clayton News Daily
Report: Panthers’ McCaffrey Will Likely Play vs. Cardinals
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will likely play in Carolina’s game against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Panthers star running back missed multiple practices this week. The...
Clayton News Daily
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
View the original article to see embedded media. Whispers of a quarterback competition in Dallas have grown in recent weeks following the steady play of Cowboys backup Cooper Rush with starter Dak Prescott still out with a thumb injury. Owner Jerry Jones fanned the flames of a possible controversy last week when he said he’d welcome a competition as it would mean the team was playing well under Rush’s leadership.
Clayton News Daily
Maryland Coach: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Weighed Heavily on Taulia
Maryland picked up its fourth win of the season, defeating Michigan State 27-13 behind a strong defensive performance and an impressive outing from Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But after handing the Spartans their third consecutive loss of the season, Maryland coach Michael Locksley told reporters that it was a rough...
Clayton News Daily
NFL, NFLPA to Approve New Concussion Protocol After Tagovailoa Injury
As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion evaluation last Sunday against the Bills continues to be under heavy criticism, the league and the NFLPA have agreed to modified rules surrounding the NFL’s concussion protocol. According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the changes to the protocol revolve around player instability, and...
Clayton News Daily
Bears Rule Out Starting Running Back David Montgomery vs. Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery from Sunday’s game against the Giants. Montgomery, who did not practice at all this week, including on Friday, was listed as “Out” on Chicago’s final injury report with ankle and knee injuries. Defensive backs Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and Jaylon Johnson (quad) have also been ruled out for the Week 4 contest.
Clayton News Daily
Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
Clayton News Daily
Browns' Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Falcons
Cleveland Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta. Garrett, 26, sustained a shoulder injury among other bumps and bruises following a car accident on Monday. "The latest is (he is) here today and continuing to rehab," Browns...
Clayton News Daily
Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash
Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced. Cleveland signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad to replace him. Garrett and a female...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Dealing With Knee Injury; Will He Play Sunday vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons are just two days away from playing the Cleveland Browns in front of their home crowd, but they may be doing so without one of their best players. According to ESPN, running back Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury. The...
Clayton News Daily
Abby Wambach to Fully Divest From Brett Favre–Backed Company
Former U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach intends to fully divest from a concussion drug company that is backed by Brett Favre. The company is at the center of a Mississippi welfare fraud case involving the former NFL quarterback, she told ESPN in an email this week. Wambach, a...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers’ Leonard, Wall to Make Long-Awaited Returns in Preseason Game
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of NBA action, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are set to return to the floor on Monday night in the Clippers’ preseason game against the Blazers, coach Tyronn Lue announced Friday. Lue shared the news of...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
